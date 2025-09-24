Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 09:24 Uhr
BC.GAME at SBC Lisbon: Turning Talks on Compliance, Data and Growth into Action

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME, a global online entertainment and iGaming brand, concluded SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 with a focused presence built around Booth F350, bringing conversations on compliance, localisation, and pragmatic growth to the show floor. The event took place September 16-18 at Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL) and MEO Arena, drawing a record turnout of attendees and exhibitors.


At one of the industry's largest gatherings, BC.GAME prioritised practical insights and community engagement. Discussions with partners from Europe, South Asia, and the Gulf centred on regional compliance, localized user experience, and cross-border payments. The show's structure-spanning the Super Stage, Global/Emerging Markets, Payments/Player Protection and more-created ample settings for working-level conversations.

During the show, BC.GAME highlighted a "LatAm-first" localisation path, sharing product adaptation ideas and compliance considerations for Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking markets. Dialogues around settlement efficiency and reconciliation standards reflected a pilot ? review ? scale approach to potential partnerships.

Beyond the stages, SBC's daytime sessions and evening networking-such as INFINITY Lisbon-offered high-density touchpoints that improved the conversion of on-site discussions and opened avenues for cross-regional collaboration.

At this well-regarded 2025 edition, organiser-announced figures underscored the event's energy: an expected 30,000 attendees, multiple themed summits, and integrated exhibition zones, reinforcing Lisbon's role as a yearly industry hub.

At Booth F350, visitors met with the BC.GAME team to explore commercial opportunities. Following the event, the team will prioritise next steps based on meeting notes, moving forward with defined pilot scopes and timelines, while maintaining open dialogue on responsible participation and regional compliance.

A BC.GAME spokesperson commented:
"Lisbon brought the truly important conversations together-compliance, data, and growth. Our goal is to translate those discussions into measurable outcomes. Thanks to our partners and the organisers, this week once again showed how collaboration advances the iGaming industry."

About BC.GAME
BC.GAME is a global online entertainment and iGaming brand focused on compliance-first localisation and responsible participation. The company collaborates across multiple regions to deliver diverse interactive experiences and sustainable partnership models. (All external information is subject to current official announcements.)

BC_GAME_Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780694/image_5031113_22967535.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685837/BC_GAME_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bcgame-at-sbc-lisbon-turning-talks-on-compliance-data-and-growth-into-action-302565560.html

