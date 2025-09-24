Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLEV | ISIN: PLPKO0000016 | Ticker-Symbol: P9O
Frankfurt
24.09.25 | 08:02
15,915 Euro
-4,84 % -0,810
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PKO BANK POLSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PKO BANK POLSKI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,82516,25509:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 09:34 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PKO Bank Polski: The Frankfurt am Main PKO BP branch connecting the Polish and German markets celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Germany-Poland trade volume rose EUR 4.6billion in H12025 to a record EUR 90billion, up 5.4% year-on-year. With the consistently growing investment activity on both sides of the border, PKOBP's Frankfurt am Main branch has supported Polish and German companies for a decade

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PKO BP is not only Poland's largest bank, but also the only one actively operating in the corporate banking segment abroad.

"Our current branches are in Czechia, Romania, Slovakia and Germany. However, under our latest strategy, we plan to accelerate our expansion and open branches and representative offices in eight more countries by 2027. We will be expanding to Lithuania and Sweden in the coming months. We aim to become the >>number 1<< bank, not only for Polish businesses on EU's major markets, but also as a gateway for foreign companies looking to enter the Polish market," said Marek Radzikowski, Vice-President of PKO Bank Polski.

PKO BP's oldest foreign branch in Frankfurt am Main currently serves 700 companies, both large corporations and local enterprises.

We are a perfect bridge connecting the Polish and German markets and a gateway for local companies planning or developing their expansion to Central European market. With an extensive network of branches in Poland, our own branch in Germany and robust electronic banking services, we provide entrepreneurs on both sides of the border with comprehensive support in achieving their business goals," explains Beata Mitukiewicz, Director of the Frankfurt am Main PKO BP branch.

PKO BP also closely cooperates with the German-Polish Chamber of Industry and Commerce, part of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK).

"We should also consider the opportunities and challenges facing both Germany and Poland. The former include investments in defence and the green transition. However, we must also confront similar geopolitical and demographic challenges," emphasises Marta Petka-Zagajewska, Director of the Macroeconomic Analysis Office, PKO BP.

CONTACT:
Kamil Piechowski
PKO Bank Polski
Kamil.piechowski@pkobp.pl
724 125 294

Source: PKO Bank Polski


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.