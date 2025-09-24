PKO Bank Polski: The Frankfurt am Main PKO BP branch connecting the Polish and German markets celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Germany-Poland trade volume rose EUR 4.6billion in H12025 to a record EUR 90billion, up 5.4% year-on-year. With the consistently growing investment activity on both sides of the border, PKOBP's Frankfurt am Main branch has supported Polish and German companies for a decade

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PKO BP is not only Poland's largest bank, but also the only one actively operating in the corporate banking segment abroad.

"Our current branches are in Czechia, Romania, Slovakia and Germany. However, under our latest strategy, we plan to accelerate our expansion and open branches and representative offices in eight more countries by 2027. We will be expanding to Lithuania and Sweden in the coming months. We aim to become the >>number 1<< bank, not only for Polish businesses on EU's major markets, but also as a gateway for foreign companies looking to enter the Polish market," said Marek Radzikowski, Vice-President of PKO Bank Polski.

PKO BP's oldest foreign branch in Frankfurt am Main currently serves 700 companies, both large corporations and local enterprises.

We are a perfect bridge connecting the Polish and German markets and a gateway for local companies planning or developing their expansion to Central European market. With an extensive network of branches in Poland, our own branch in Germany and robust electronic banking services, we provide entrepreneurs on both sides of the border with comprehensive support in achieving their business goals," explains Beata Mitukiewicz, Director of the Frankfurt am Main PKO BP branch.

PKO BP also closely cooperates with the German-Polish Chamber of Industry and Commerce, part of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK).

"We should also consider the opportunities and challenges facing both Germany and Poland. The former include investments in defence and the green transition. However, we must also confront similar geopolitical and demographic challenges," emphasises Marta Petka-Zagajewska, Director of the Macroeconomic Analysis Office, PKO BP.

