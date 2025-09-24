India installed 18 GW of solar in the first five months of fiscal 2026 and is projected to exceed 45 GW for the year, with rooftop and open-access systems driving growth alongside tax cuts and expanding manufacturing capacity.From pv magazine India India installed 18 GW of solar power in the first five months of 2026 and is on track to add more than 45 GW during the year, according to a new report by SBICAPS. Rooftop and open-access systems are driving a larger share of growth, accounting for more than 20% of new capacity-significantly higher than in previous years. A cut in the goods and services ...

