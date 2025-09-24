Urbanpv has developed a timber-framed 46 kW parking lot design for ten parking spaces including the access lane.Switzerland-based Urbanpv has launched a timber-framed PV solution for car parking lots. Dubbed Urbanroof, the system integrates solar arrays with a wooden load-bearing, wide-span structure. The PV system has a power of 48 kW and is integrated into a timber structure. It has a clearance of 4.5 m and covers 10 parking spaces, or an area of 17 m x 12.5 m. It uses 470 W semi-transparent solar panels deployed in parallel pitched roof arrays in an east-west configuration. The building components, ...

