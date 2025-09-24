Anzeige
24.09.2025
Xinhua Silk Road: "Wuliangye Day" glistens at Expo 2025 Osaka

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When the "Wuliangye Day" event opened in Osaka, western Japan recently, Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye caught much attention of visitors to its splashy booth at China Pavilion of 2025 World Exposition.


From 1915 to 2025, the veteran Chinese participant of World Expo, the global economic, sci-tech and cultural "Olympic", has seized a foothold on the platform along with the outgoing journey of Chinese brands.

Stepping into its thematic exhibition hall, visitors were easy to spot a wall full of awards that attach importance to premium quality, intangible culture heritage, time-honored brand and popularity in China.

At the center stand, classical and representative products such as the first to the eighth generation of Wuliangye liquor were showcased and on the theme day on September 16, its memorial gift box for Expo 2025 Osaka was sent to the China Pavilion operator for perpetual collection.

As a high-end consumption market, Japan is a pivotal node for Wuliangye's globalization strategy and by leveraging its theme day event, the Chinese baijiu maker delves deeper into local dining scenarios.

On September 16, an Osaka-located restaurant became formally the second authorized overseas restaurant of Wuliangye, bringing premium Chinese baijiu and food to daily life of Japanese consumers.

Since a Tokyo-situated restaurant won its first overseas authorization in April, Wuliangye has sped global layout with a strategic determination. During September 13 to 23, theme day-related marketing activities were held in the authorized Japanese restaurants.

Japanese consumers flocked to savor the Wuliangye-themed dishes and liquors in these restaurants. A Japanese youth lauded the customized dishes and said such cuisines combined artfully essence of Chinese and Japanese food, delightful to people's eyes and stomachs with pretty designs.

Currently, Wuliangye, one of the pacesetters in Chinese baijiu's going-global journey, has exported products to dozens of countries and established Wuliangye dining restaurants in China's Hong Kong, Japan's Tokyo, and Singapore to build deeper bonds with overseas consumers.

By partnering with Michelin Guide, Wuliangye promotes "harmonious dining time" overseas, serving global consumers with trendy and localized products such as low-alcohol liquors and cocktails containing baijiu to adapt to their preferences.

In the future, Wuliangye will continue to leverage global platforms to embrace the world with its unique liquor-making culture and fine products.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347665.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780718/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-wuliangye-day-glistens-at-expo-2025-osaka-302565578.html

