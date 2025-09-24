Metso Corporation: Metso announces updated strategy and new financial targets

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on September 24, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Metso has approved an updated strategy for the period 2026-2030. The Board also decided on new financial targets to be achieved by the end of 2028.

Metso's new strategy, 'We go beyond.', focuses on business growth and improved profitability, customer-centricity, market leadership, and increasing the share of aftermarket. There are four strategic objectives: the best customer experience, a higher share of aftermarket in sales, leadership in sustainability and safety, and financial excellence.

Metso's strategy is founded on positive market outlooks supported by global megatrends, which are expected to increase demand for the company's product and aftermarket offering. In the Aggregates segment, the markets are expected to grow driven by the growth of construction and infrastructure projects and the increasing recycling of construction materials. In the Minerals segment, copper production, in particular, is expected to grow driven by electrification and the increase in data centers and renewable energy. In addition to the forecasted market growth, Metso's growth targets are based on the segments' choices to allocate resources to those solutions and customer segments that drive profitable growth the fastest.



"We go beyond to reach our full potential"

"Our 'We go beyond.' strategy was developed with our two customer segments in mind, collaborating closely with customers and key stakeholders, and involving colleagues from across the company. This strategy transcends our internal business areas, ensuring the customer perspective is at the heart of everything we do and fully leveraging our potential. As a result, we now have a powerful strategy that plays to our strengths and enables us to set the industry benchmark," says Metso's President and CEO Sami Takaluoma.

"This strategy outlines key focus areas for both segments. In the Aggregates segment, we're driving growth in the aftermarket business, strengthening our regional market position, and establishing a leading role in aggregates and infra recycling. Digitalization, channel management, and continuous technology development are the enablers of these goals. In the Minerals segment, we aim to become the top player in energy transition minerals by leveraging our technology leadership and closeness to customers. We focus on delivering added value to our customers, especially with solutions that have significant aftermarket business potential," Takaluoma continues.

New growth and profitability targets

The approved financial targets include a new sales growth target and an increased profitability target. These targets are to be achieved by the end of 2028:

Annual sales growth (CAGR) of at least 7% (new target)

Adjusted EBITA margin over 18% (previously over 17% over the cycle)

Net debt to EBITDA ratio below 1.5 (new target replacing 'maintain investment grade rating' target)

Annual dividend of at least 50% of earnings per share (no change)

To achieve the company's growth and profitability targets, the Aggregates and Minerals segments should grow their sales at least in line with the Group's growth target, and the Aggregates segment's adjusted EBITA margin should be at least 17%, and the Minerals segment's adjusted EBITA margin at least 20%.

"The new financial targets demonstrate our ambition to elevate Metso to new heights, enhancing not only our business and customer experience but also driving our growth and profitability, thereby continuing our journey of creating shareholder value. With the strategic choices we've made, we can achieve our growth targets, with the primary driver being organic growth, supported by selective complementary acquisitions in both segments. Our new balance sheet target - the net debt to EBITDA ratio - will guide us in maintaining a strong financial position while also allowing for growth. For its shareholders, Metso will continue being a reliable and consistent dividend payer," says Sami Takaluoma.

Frontrunner in safety and sustainability

A key area of Metso's 'We go beyond.' strategy is improving occupational safety. Safety is an integral part of Metso's culture, and our new Start with safety mindset focuses on preventing workplace injuries and continuously improving safety performance. We actively engage employees and promote stopping, talking, observing, and sharing safety practices to foster proactivity in safety.

Additionally, Metso aims to continue being an industry frontrunner in sustainability, targeting net zero emissions in its own operations by 2030. We will further strengthen our existing Science-Based climate targets throughout the value chain from suppliers to customers and continue developing our Metso Plus offering, that brings significant advantages to our customers by delivering enhanced operational efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and long-term cost savings.

Capital Markets Day on October 2, 2025

Metso's management will present the company's strategy and business plans at the Capital Markets Day on October 2, 2025. More information about the event and Metso's new strategy is available at www.metso.com.

Further information:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)metso.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.metso.com



Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.

Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2024 Metso had close to 17,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2024 were about EUR 4.9 billion. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



metso.com