Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GOUD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.1574 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 769226 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN LEI Code: 549300531LNJJ8S8RX69 Sequence No.: 403112 EQS News ID: 2203044 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 24, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)