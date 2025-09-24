PostSig and UNA Data Group Partner to Deliver the Intelligence Layer for Data Contracts in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO AND LONDON / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / PostSig, the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform and system of intelligence for critical business documents, today announced an exclusive partnership with UNA Data Group to expand PostSig's presence across Europe.

PostSig, the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform and system of intelligence for critical business documents, today announced an exclusive partnership with UNA Data Group to expand PostSig's presence across Europe.

UNA Data Group, a women-owned consultancy, will serve as PostSig's exclusive European reseller. With decades of experience spanning the vendor, IDB, sell-side and buy-side landscapes, UNA Data brings deep expertise in data strategy, sourcing, management and commercialisation. Through this partnership, UNA Data Group will pair its advisory services with PostSig's AI-native platform, enabling European firms to oversee contractual obligations and entitlements with greater precision and confidence.

Market data contracts are among the most complex in financial services. They dictate entitlements, costs, and usage rights that, if misunderstood, can result in silent renewals, overpayments or regulatory exposure. Legacy terms often roll forward unchanged for years, leaving firms vulnerable to risks they may not even realise they have inherited. Too often, these agreements remain buried in PDFs and other documents, scattered across departments, leaving teams blind to exposures and obligations.

PostSig changes that. By linking contracts with related documents - such as invoices and NDAs - the platform transforms static agreements into a living system of intelligence. The result is a single source of truth that surfaces obligations, entitlements and risks in real time, empowering market data leaders to act with clarity and control.

"From the moment we saw PostSig, we were amazed and impressed - not just by the technology, but by the team's deep understanding of the nuances in market data contracts," said Sheena Clark, Managing Director, UNA Data Group. "PostSig doesn't just extract information, it interprets agreements in context and highlights risks that generic legal systems overlook. For market data teams, often under-resourced and underfunded, this is the first solution truly built for them."

UNA Data Group emphasised that PostSig's platform is a strategic asset for European data consumers, providing watertight legal clarity and precise language that strengthens negotiations and re-negotiations of market data agreements. This capability is particularly valuable for teams navigating multilingual contracts and jurisdictional complexity. With the added pressure of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which demands clear contractual obligations and defensible oversight, PostSig gives European firms the tools to ensure compliance while eliminating ambiguity.

"As someone who built and sold market data products, we saw this problem firsthand," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and co-founder, PostSig. "Our front-office experience showed how data was actually used - and how little control teams had once contracts were signed. PostSig was designed to close that gap and give market data teams the clarity they need to manage agreements with confidence."

"This partnership is not just about distribution; it's about addressing years of on-the-ground market data pain," added Derk Osenberg, SVP of Sales and Business Development, PostSig. "UNA Data Group knows these challenges inside out. Together we can help the next generation of market data professionals work smarter, give firms a clear view of usage and cost optimization, and move teams beyond internal silos."

The announcement follows PostSig's recent $4.1 million seed funding round and recognition by WatersTechnology as the 2025 Most Innovative Market Data Initiative. With UNA Data Group representing PostSig in Europe, market data leaders now gain both local expertise and a purpose-built AI platform designed to modernise contract oversight.

PostSig is the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform that transforms executed agreements into strategic assets. Purpose-built for capital markets, PostSig turns static contracts into a connected source of obligations, costs, and risks - helping firms manage with clarity, accuracy, and speed. Award-winning features like LineageAI, DORA Analytics and Invoice Discrepancy Detection ensure that every contract delivers on its promise.

UNA Data Group specialises in the sourcing, managing and commercialisation of financial data. With decades of experience across the data vendor, IDB and sell/buy-side landscape, UNA Data Group helps firms unlock value from data across all asset classes and types while navigating the complexity of contracts, licensing and compliance. UNA Data Group is women-owned.

