Bioz, Inc.: ZeptoMetrix Elevates Digital Engagement with Bioz Badges, Gaining Powerful Insights Into Scientific Usage

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading AI-driven citation engine that transforms scientific research publications into interactive marketing solutions, is proud to highlight its successful collaboration with ZeptoMetrix , an Antylia Scientific company and a trusted provider of innovative quality control materials and diagnostic solutions for infectious disease testing. ZeptoMetrix is strengthening researcher confidence by providing direct access to peer-reviewed publications that cite its products, reinforcing credibility and enabling more informed decision-making.

Bioz Badge

Bioz Badge on the ZeptoMetrix Website

"Bioz Badges have added a new layer of intelligence to our marketing efforts," said Heather Lavigne , Global Group Marketing Manager at ZeptoMetrix, an Antylia Scientific company. "By surfacing peer-reviewed citations and performance scores right on our product pages, they highlight the scientific trust and validation behind our products."

The Bioz Badges , interactive, publication-backed widgets, are embedded directly on ZeptoMetrix's product webpages. They dynamically update to reflect the most recent citations from top-tier journals, helping scientists validate tools for their work and enabling internal teams to understand how and where their products are being used in the research world.

With the implementation of Bioz Badges, ZeptoMetrix joins a growing list of scientific innovators leveraging real-world citation data to build trust with researchers and drive product engagement.

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz, said, "It's been a pleasure working with the ZeptoMetrix team. Their early success with Bioz Badges is a great example of how citation data can create value across both marketing and scientific functions."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About ZeptoMetrix

ZeptoMetrix is the industry leader and manufacturer for innovative solutions solving challenges in the evolving Diagnostic Microbiology, Infectious Disease, and Oncology markets, as well as Analytical Reference Materials for the Applied Markets. ZeptoMetrix focuses on their customers' success by providing premium product quality, reliability, and expert technical knowledge, enabling their customers to develop and advance many applications across diagnostics, pharmaceutical, environmental, food and beverage industries. From in-stock solutions to custom control and panel development, their scientific teams provide their customers with comprehensive, performance-oriented, and cost-effective products and services that positively impact the field of clinical diagnostics, analytical testing and contribute to a healthier world.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

ZeptoMetrix

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zeptometrix-elevates-digital-engagement-with-bioz-badges-gaining-powe-1077361