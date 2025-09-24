Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shift Exploration Inc. ("Shift") has received the necessary approvals from both the US Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") and the Colorado Division of Mine Reclamation and Safety (the "DMRS") to commence the Company's planned drilling program at the Coyote Basin Project, in Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties, in northwest Colorado.

Both the DMRS and BLM have approved the Notice of Intent Permit application that was submitted in early July (see Homeland News Release of July 9, 2025 at https://homeland-uranium.com/news-releases/2025/homeland-files-notice-of-intent-with-blm-to-conduct-drilling2025-07-09-050502 or at Sedarplus.ca).

The permit approves the drilling required to complete Part 1 of Phase 1 Exploration Plan at Coyote Basin. allowing for the drilling of approximately 35 reverse circulation holes totalling approximately 17,000 ft (5,300 m) that will be focussed on the key historical resource-bearing locations identified by previous operators and during the Company's June mapping and prospecting program. The entire Phase I exploration plan to evaluate the historical resource estimate at Coyote Basin consists of 50 to 70 holes totalling approximately 33,000 ft (10,000 m). Location of all Part 2 holes will be contingent on the results of Part 1 and will require a separate permit from the BLM and DMRS.

With receipt of this permit, the Company can now finalize the services contracts negotiated with the preferred drilling contractor and other service providers. It is anticipated that the Part 1 drilling program will commence around October 15th.

"The timely receipt of our exploration permit from the DMRS and BLM is a milestone that shareholders have been awaiting since the inception of Company in March. We are excited to be able to kick off our maiden drill program at Coyote Basin and commence the work of proving up the historical resource estimate reported by the previous project operators. The permitted Part 1 program will allow the Company to further refine target selection for the second half of the Phase 1 drilling program and initiate the first steps of the metallurgical evaluation process of Coyote Basin uranium mineralization, both of which are key Company objectives," stated Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO of Homeland.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado. Homeland is in the process of closing a transaction to acquire 100% of the Skull Creek uranium project located adjacent to the Red Wash uranium project as reported in the Company's news release dated September 22, 2025 available on the Homeland website at https://homeland-uranium.com/news-releases/2025/homeland-to-acquire-historical-uranium-resources-at-skull-cr2025-09-22-010502 or on the Company's profile on SEDARplus.ca.

The Coyote Basin Project is reported by Energy Metals Corporation in its quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis dated September 30, 2006 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to contain an estimated historical resource of 8,850,000 tons grading 0.20% U3O8 and 0.10% V2O5 totalling 35.4 million pounds of U3O8 and 17.7 million pounds of V205 (see Energy Metal's SEC disclosure at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1361605/000106299306003601/exhibit99-2.htm). This resource was calculated by the previous project operator, Western Mining Resources, based on a 1978-79 program of surface sampling, coring, drill hole chip sampling and gamma logging of 24 widely spaced holes (private internal report, Western Mining, Executive Summary, Coyote Basin Uranium District, Rio Blanco and Moffat Counties, State of Colorado, January, 1980).

The Company is not treating the Coyote Basin historical resource estimate as current mineral resources and the reader is cautioned not to rely on either of these estimates. A Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resources from the project as current mineral resources or mineral reserves nor can the Company or the Qualified Person comment on the quality or verify the data obtained from the assay sampling programs from the project that were used to determine these historical resource estimates, as such information was not included in the historical reports acquired by Homeland. The Company is not treating the historical resource estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company and the Qualified Person is unable to compare the historical resource estimate to the CIM's current resource classification system at this time. The Coyote Basin Project any future NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate will require considerable further evaluation which will include completion of the Phase I drilling program and may require addition drilling to follow-up Phase 1 results.

Qualified Person

Nancy Normore., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the completion of the transaction, confirmation of the historical resource estimates, the Company's expectations and strategic plans in relation to the exploration of the Company's uranium mineral properties, including all phases of the exploration program at the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in Colorado, and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals to complete the transaction as contemplated.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the availability of funds; the ability to complete the transaction; receipt of applicable regulatory approvals conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; future demand for energy; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the availability of funds; the ability to complete the transaction as contemplated; receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; receipt of applicable regulatory approvals the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the captions "Risks Factors" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's disclosure materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267728

SOURCE: Homeland Uranium Corp.