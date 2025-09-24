The World's Only Event Bringing Together Fixed and Mobile Markets in the Telco Industry

When the global telecom industry gathers in Paris for Network X 2025 (October 14 16), attendees can expect more than keynote speeches and panel debates. This year's edition unites the sector's most influential players under one roof with an interactive expo floor and new event features. From AI-powered broadband networks and 5G monetisation to sustainable infrastructure and satellite connectivity, leading technology sponsors, live demonstrations and dynamic stage presentations will showcase the innovations shaping Europe's digital future.

The show floor is designed to immerse attendees in the latest telecom technologies transforming society. Industry giants and innovators, including Nokia, Huawei, Adtran, Intel, Qualcomm, ZTE and Ciena, alongside dozens of startups, will offer hands-on demos bringing fresh ideas and practical solutions to the ecosystem.

Special event features curated for the Network X 2025 agenda include:

Wireless Global Congress EMEA by WBA (October 13-16): The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) co-locates for the third consecutive year, bringing the Wireless Global Congress EMEA, the home of the largest Wi-Fi technology event.

UBBF 2025 (October 13-14): As the world's premier ultra-broadband industry, Huawei proudly presents the 11th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2025).

BDC by WBBA (October 14): The annual Broadband Development Congress by the World Broadband Association (BDC by WBBA) explores how telcos can lead the development of sovereign, future-ready infrastructure that enables AI-driven services, attracts strategic investment, and supports sustainable economic development.

Data Center World at Network X (October 14-16): A three-day programme focused on data centre investments in IT and digital infrastructure to support the burgeoning capacity demands.

Network X Awards (October 14): Now in its third year, the Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across Europe's telecom industry.

In addition to the co-located events, Network X also offers experiences for professionals at every stage of their careers from those entering the field to established thought leaders. The Emerging Telecom Leaders Programme fosters the next generation of talent by providing a platform for invited telecom speakers and VIPs to nominate an employee, under 30 years of age, to attend this important industry event. Further networking opportunities include the Network X Party, a 5km Run through Paris, and a breakfast briefing with Omdia

Network X will take place October 14-16 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and presented in thanks to sponsors, including Qualcomm, Orange, Bitdefender, CIG, Huawei, Nokia, Taara, 1finity, Adtran, Adeptic Reply, Applogic Networks, Aprecomm, Cujo AI, Ericsson, Fibocom, Heights, Intel, Ciena, Ekinops, Ribbon Communications, and Tejas Networks. For further information and to register for the event, visit www.networkxevent.com/.

About Network X

Network X returns to Paris on October 14-16, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles as the only global event that unites the fixed and mobile telecom markets. Bringing together over 5,500 senior network infrastructure and service professionals, including 1,500+ operators from telco operators, Network X serves as a hub for industry leaders, technology vendors, policymakers, analysts, and media. The 2025 event will explore five key themes shaping the future of connectivity: Fibre, Wi-Fi Networks and Services, Optical Transport, Mobile Networks, Mobile Services and Data Centres.

With a focus on monetising next-generation fixed, mobile, satellite and transport networks through AI and cloud, Network X provides a comprehensive platform for professionals to learn, engage, and network with experts, technology providers, and peers across the telecommunications landscape. www.networkx.com

