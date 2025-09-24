Comprehensive, Turnkey Cybersecurity Suite Delivers Powerful Protection and Ease of Use for Businesses with Up to 25 Employees

Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the availability of Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security in the United Kingdom. Designed for small businesses with up to 25 employees and no dedicated IT staff, the suite provides comprehensive protection across computers, mobile devices, and servers to safeguard sensitive data, protect privacy, and secure identities as cyber threats including ransomware and fraud grow more sophisticated and frequent.

With the hybrid work-from-home model here to stay and most small businesses operating with limited security resources, they face greater risks. In a survey of 7,000 consumers worldwide, nearly a quarter reported experiencing a security incident within the last year. Alarmingly, more than three-quarters conducted business and sensitive transactions on their devices, with nearly half not using any mobile security solution, leaving businesses exposed to threats.

Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security is a turnkey solution for threat prevention, digital identity protection, and privacy protection that is simple to deploy and effortless to manage. It is designed to defend against today's most significant threats, including ransomware, phishing, and sophisticated AI-powered scams, without requiring technical skills or full-time IT staff. The suite supports Windows, Windows Server, macOS, Android, and iOS, and offers flexible plans for teams of 3, 5, 10, or 25 employees.

Key Features and Benefits Include:

Powerful Threat Protection for the Entire Team Full protection for employee devices and business servers, with advanced safeguards for email, web browsing, and social media use. Outlook and Gmail accounts are protected for seamless security at the office or remote.

Full protection for employee devices and business servers, with advanced safeguards for email, web browsing, and social media use. Outlook and Gmail accounts are protected for seamless security at the office or remote. Continuous Digital Identity Monitoring and Protection - Proactively scans the open web, dark web, and underground forums for leaked credentials or data breaches that may put the business at risk. Instant alerts with actionable insights are sent when sensitive information is discovered in public data breaches or in cases of misuse such as account take-overs, social media hijacking, and financial fraud.

- Proactively scans the open web, dark web, and underground forums for leaked credentials or data breaches that may put the business at risk. Instant alerts with actionable insights are sent when sensitive information is discovered in public data breaches or in cases of misuse such as account take-overs, social media hijacking, and financial fraud. Unlimited VPN for Privacy Ensures secure, encrypted connections for remote employees across unlimited devices, allowing teams to work productively anywhere without compromising data or privacy.

Ensures secure, encrypted connections for remote employees across unlimited devices, allowing teams to work productively anywhere without compromising data or privacy. Advanced Scam and Fraud Prevention AI-powered technologies identify and block phishing, malicious websites, and scams targeting small businesses. Dedicated tools and employee training reduce human error and strengthen defenses.

AI-powered technologies identify and block phishing, malicious websites, and scams targeting small businesses. Dedicated tools and employee training reduce human error and strengthen defenses. Business Reputation Monitoring and Protection Constantly monitors company accounts, assets, and online presence for potential exposure or breach attempts that could damage credibility and customer trust. Alerts provide immediate awareness of risks.

Constantly monitors company accounts, assets, and online presence for potential exposure or breach attempts that could damage credibility and customer trust. Alerts provide immediate awareness of risks. Centralised Management Made Simple A user-friendly dashboard provides complete oversight of employee devices and security settings, enabling owners to manage protection efficiently from one place, no technical skills required.

"Unlike bigger companies, a single cyberattack can be irreparable for a small business, causing devastating financial losses and permanently damaging customer trust," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "As modern threats evolve through techniques such as AI-driven scams, ransomware, and advanced phishing, small business owners must view cybersecurity as fundamental to their operations. With Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security, we offer a powerful yet easy-to-use solution that keeps their businesses running securely."

Availability

Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security is available now in the United Kingdom. For more information or to purchase, visit here.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity, and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence, and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

