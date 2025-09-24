The transaction is part of the company's growth strategy in Europe and the Mediterranean area, where the tech AI company aims to lead the digitalization of businesses and professionals

TeamSystem, a leading technology AI company for the development of business management platforms for SMEs and professionals, announces it has acquired Sellsy, a leading French company providing all-in-one CRM and financial management system software solutions for SMEs. With this acquisition, TeamSystem further consolidates its presence in France following the acquisition earlier this year of Clémentine significantly strengthening its positioning in the Iberian market and adding an important milestone to its international growth strategy.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in La Rochelle, Sellsy is a leading provider of Lead-to-Cash solutions for SMEs in France. Its platform brings together, in a single cloud environment, CRM, e-invoicing, pre-accounting, cash flow management, and marketing automation, also integrating advanced AI functionalities. Sellsy is also recognized as a trusted partner in e-invoicing reform in France, having obtained official registration as a certified platform under review by the tax administration. This expertise will support thousands of SMEs in complying with the mandatory e-invoicing reform starting in 2026. The company currently serves more than 23,000 clients and employs over 180 people, including 78 dedicated to product development and R&D, ensuring a strong focus on innovation that is aligned with TeamSystem's values and commitment. Sellsy also operates in the Spanish market through subsidiaries such as Quipu. The integration of Sellsy will allow TeamSystem to strengthen its offering in the Lead-to-Cash area, which is increasingly central to the digitalization of SMEs.

The transaction also confirms TeamSystem's determination to strengthen its presence across key markets in Europe and the Mediterranean, where the group aims to consolidate its role as a technology champion for the digital transformation of businesses and for professionals. Sellsy's offering, designed specifically for the needs of micro and small businesses, is aligned with TeamSystem's vision: not just a software tool, but a comprehensive platform able to deliver tangible value, simplify business processes, and help accelerate growth through a complete, transparent, accessible, and intelligent service. The result is an intuitive user experience, where complexity remains in the background. Thanks to this integration, TeamSystem clients will gain access to a new generation of AI-powered BI tools, capable of supporting more informed decision-making with integrated data, smart dashboards, and automated insights that strengthen business competitiveness.

PSG Equity, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth, will exit its investment through its PSG Europe I Fund. Sellsy's existing management team will continue to lead the business within the TeamSystem group, which has been backed by Hellman Friedman since 2016.

"Welcoming Sellsy into our group represents another step forward in our international growth journey, which we have been pursuing with determination for some time. Its technologically advanced solutions, natively equipped with AI functionalities, are aligned with our vision: to offer intelligent, comprehensive digital platforms that go beyond software, designed to provide concrete support to micro and small businesses," Federico Leproux, CEO of TeamSystem, commented. "This acquisition confirms our commitment to building a strong and connected European ecosystem, capable of supporting professionals and businesses in their digital transformation, simplifying daily operations, and generating new value," he added.

"With PSG's support, we believe Sellsy has embarked on a truly transformative journey, combining strong organic growth with targeted M&A to become a leading provider of business management solutions for SMEs in France and Spain. Today, we are excited to continue this journey within the TeamSystem ecosystem, as we aim to pursue our shared ambition of building the leading European platform for SME management software," Victor Douek, CEO of Sellsy, said.

"PSG Equity is pleased to have partnered with co-founders Alain Mevellec and Frédéric Coulais, supporting Sellsy in its growth journey. The results achieved reflect the vision of Victor Douek and his team in developing a lead-to-cash platform that provides strong support to European SMEs. We are confident that, thanks to this transaction, Sellsy is well-positioned to continue strengthening its position, benefitting from the know-how and international experience of a group like TeamSystem," Christian Stein, Managing Director at PSG Equity and Alexandre Berenga, Director at PSG Equity, added.

TeamSystem was advised by Mediobanca as Corporate Finance Advisor, by EY for Finance, Tax and HR matters, and by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer on Legal aspects. Sellsy was supported by Houlihan Lokey as Sell-Side Advisor, Alvarez Marsal on financial matters, and Weil and Orrick on legal aspects.

The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed and are subject to regulatory approvals.

TeamSystem is a leading technology AI company for the development of business management solutions for SMEs and professionals. The group accompanies its customers in the digital transformation of the entire supply chain with a series of innovative solutions based on AI, SaaS and cloud to manage and innovate internal processes and strengthen collaboration with the wider ecosystem, driving both business growth and operational efficiency across the value chain.

For further information, visit: https://www.teamsystem.com/en/

About Sellsy

Founded in 2009, Sellsy is a French SaaS software company that offers a fully-fledged Lead-to-Cash suite for SMEs, integrating marketing, sales, billing and payment tools. Its solution currently ~53,000 users in ~23,000 companies to save time, boost sales and simplify administrative tasks. Sellsy is an AI-enhanced platform designed to be used by the entire company, including marketing, sales and administrative teams. https://go.sellsy.com/

About PSG Equity

PSG Equity is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 160 companies and facilitated over 530 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

