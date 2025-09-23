Natural Alternatives International Inc: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Q4 and YTD Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer, and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced a net loss of $7.2 million, or ($1.20) per diluted share, on net sales of $33.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or ($0.32) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Our net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 included non-recurring non-cash charges of $1.4 million related to the settlement of a litigation matter and a $4.8 million valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets. Excluding these charges, our net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 would have been $1.0 million.

Net sales during the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased $4.4 million, or 15%, to $33.9 million compared to $29.5 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the same period, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased 15% to $31.8 million. Private-label contract manufacturing sales increased primarily due to increased orders from several of our existing customers and orders from new customers, partially offset by reduced orders from one of our larger customers.

CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue increased 14% to $2.1 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, as compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. The increase in CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing, and raw material sales revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily due to increased raw material sales to existing customers and royalty income.

Our net loss for fiscal year 2025 was $13.6 million, or ($2.28) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or ($1.23) per diluted share, for fiscal year 2024. Our net loss for fiscal 2025 included non-recurring non-cash charges of $1.4 million related to the settlement of a litigation matter and a $4.8 million valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets. Excluding these charges, our net loss for fiscal 2025 would have been $7.4 million.

Net sales during the year ended June 30, 2025, increased $16.1 million, or 14%, to $129.9 million as compared to $113.8 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the year ended June 30, 2025, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased 16% to $121.8 million, as compared to $105.4 million in the comparable prior period. CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue decreased 4% to $8.1 million during the fiscal 2025, as compared to $8.4 million for fiscal 2024.

While we grew sales during the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025, we experienced a net loss primarily due to underutilization of our available factory capacities, a valuation allowance against our domestic net deferred income tax assets and the accrual of a litigation settlement. Although our overall sales forecast for fiscal 2026 includes a significant increase in sales as compared to fiscal 2025, we currently anticipate we will experience a net loss in the first half of fiscal 2026, net income in the second half of fiscal 2026, and net income for the full fiscal 2026 year.

As of June 30, 2025, we had cash of $12.3 million and working capital of $30.5 million, compared to $12.0 million and $38.1 million respectively, as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, we had $9.9 million of borrowing capacity on our credit facility of which we had outstanding borrowings of $1.9 million.

Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, "The results achieved in our final quarter of fiscal year 2025 were negatively impacted by non-cash charges associated with accounting treatment of deferred tax assets and a litigation settlement, however, the net results were still a disappointment. The fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 showed increases in revenues and our preliminary outlook for this next fiscal year shows some 'green shoots' emerging in renewed growth in current and new customer relationships. Our team remains focused on client expansion, channel diversity and process improvements to increase revenues and profitability. We remain hopeful we will emerge from fiscal year 2026 profitable with expanded client relationships and revenues. We continue to focus our attention on adoption of the remarkable benefits associated with our highly bio-available form of CarnoSyn® beta-alanine known as TriBsyn and continue our human research in various settings around the world to bolster scientific support for this remarkable molecule - especially in light of the concerns associated with the millions of global consumers utilizing pharmaceutical agents to control weight. This molecule also addresses key concerns for addressing good health in the aging demographics by addressing issues like sarcopenia, mental function, skeletal integrity, cardiovascular function and immune responses to external challenges. We remain committed to maintaining the integrity of our balance sheet in our renewed dedication to secure profits in the near future."

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET SALES $ 33,866 100.0 % $ 29,489 100.0 % $ 129,860 100.0 % $ 113,796 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 30,331 89.6 % 28,070 95.2 % 120,571 92.8 % 106,931 94.0 % Gross profit 3,535 10.4 % 1,419 4.8 % 9,289 7.2 % 6,865 6.0 % Other selling, general & administrative expenses 4,079 12.0 % 3,944 13.4 % 16,549 12.7 % 15,399 13.5 % Settlement of legal proceedings & associated expense 1,400 4.1 % 0.0 % 1,400 1.1 % 0.0 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 5,479 3,944 17,949 15,399 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,944 ) -5.7 % (2,525 ) -8.6 % (8,660 ) -6.7 % (8,534 ) -7.5 % Other (expense), net (875 ) -2.6 % (256 ) -0.9 % (2,080 ) -1.6 % (930 ) -0.8 % LOSS BEFORE TAXES (2,819 ) -8.3 % (2,781 ) -9.4 % (10,740 ) -8.3 % (9,464 ) -8.3 % Income tax expense (benefit) 4,397 (907 ) 2,835 (2,247 ) NET LOSS $ (7,216 ) $ (1,874 ) $ (13,575 ) $ (7,217 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic: $ (1.20 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (2.28 ) $ (1.23 ) Diluted: $ (1.20 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (2.28 ) $ (1.23 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,003 5,916 5,947 5,871 Diluted 6,003 5,916 5,947 5,871