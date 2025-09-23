Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Appili Therapeutics Inc.: Appili Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and biodefense, today announced the results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

Based on the proxies received and the vote conducted at the Meeting, all tabled resolutions were approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), including the election of the following directors for the ensuing year: Don Cilla, Brian Bloom, Theresa Matkovits, Juergen Froehlich, Armand Balboni and Prakash Gowd.

Voting results for each director are summarized below:

Name of NomineeVotes ForVotes Against/Withheld
Don Cilla23,473,607 (99.39%)144,875 (0.61%)
Brian Bloom23,479,607 (99.41%)138,875 (0.59%)
Theresa Matkovits23,581,692 (99.84%)36,790 (0.16%)
Juergen Froehlich23,581,692 (99.84%)36,790 (0.16%)
Armand Balboni23,473,607 (99.39%)144,875 (0.61%)
Prakash Gowd23,581,692 (99.84%)36,790 (0.16%)

In addition to the election of the directors of the Company as noted above, the Shareholders:

  • re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration;
  • approved unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan; and
  • approved unallocated awards, rights or other entitlements under the Company's equity incentive plan.

The Company has filed a report of the voting results on all resolutions voted on the Meeting on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA-approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial resistant infections, a vaccine candidate to prevent tularemia, a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis, a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the center of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Media Contact:
Jenna McNeil, Communications Manager
Appili Therapeutics
E: JMcNeil@AppiliTherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Don Cilla, President and CEO
Appili Therapeutics
E: Info@AppiliTherapeutics.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
