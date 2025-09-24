Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Applied Materials, Inc.: Applied Materials and GlobalFoundries Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Photonics

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced a strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries (GF) to establish a state-of-the-art waveguide fabrication facility at GF Singapore to accelerate the emerging photonics inflection driven by AI.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of photonics as a foundational technology for next-generation AI applications, including augmented reality (AR) and human-centric digital experiences that require ultra-efficient, lightweight and high-performance optical systems. Applied Materials will develop waveguide components with GF as its high-volume manufacturing partner in Singapore, leveraging decades of semiconductor expertise.

"Photonics is rapidly becoming a critical enabler of augmented reality glasses that put humans at the center of the AI experience, and Applied Materials is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation," said Dr. Paul Meissner, Vice President and General Manager of Applied Materials' Photonics Platforms Business in the Office of the CTO. "The collaboration with GlobalFoundries allows Applied to extend our leadership in materials engineering and deliver highly integrated display technologies."

"GlobalFoundries is proud to partner with Applied Materials to advance photonics innovation in Singapore," said Yew Kong Tan, senior vice president and general manager, APAC Manufacturing and Singapore Site at GF. "By combining our global semiconductor manufacturing expertise with Applied's cutting-edge materials engineering, we're delivering innovative technology solutions that will drive and scale adoption of next generation devices."

The collaboration builds on the emerging and vibrant photonics ecosystem in Singapore, encompassing materials, sensors, integration, assembly, test, and applications.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contacts:
Ricky Gradwohl (Media) 408.235.4676
Liz Morali (Financial Community) 408.986.7977


