AKROPOLIS GROUP UAB: S&P Global Ratings affirms Akropolis Group's BB+ credit rating with stable outlook following planned Galio Group acquisition

International credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings, having assessed Akropolis Group's plans to acquire the residential and commercial real estate development and management company Galio Group, has affirmed the BB+ rating with stable outlook assigned to the company for the fourth consecutive year.

"The confirmation of our rating by an international agency is significant for our business operations, partners, and investors. Significantly, this latest review was carried out after evaluating the impact of the planned strategic acquisition on the company's financial stability and growth prospects. This demonstrates that the decision to acquire Galio Group will contribute to further value creation and strengthen Akropolis Group's position in the Baltic real estate market," said Gabriele Sapon, CEO of Akropolis Group.

After reviewing Akropolis Group's financial results, current position, and outlook of its key financial indicators, S&P Global Ratings highlighted that the acquisition of Galio Group will increase both the value and diversification of the company's property portfolio, thereby strengthening its market position in the Baltics.

Upon completion of the transaction, the value of Akropolis Group's property portfolio will grow by approximately 30% - from €1.1 billion to €1.4 billion. The number of income-producing assets will expand from 5 to 60, reducing concentration risk. At the same time, portfolio diversification will increase: shopping centers will account for 73% of the total portfolio value, down from the current 96%.

According to S&P Global Ratings, Akropolis Group's operating fundamentals are expected to remain stable over the next 12 months, supported by strong demand across all asset classes. The agency also expects the company to sustain consistent growth in rental income and maintain high occupancy levels following the acquisition.

Akropolis Group was first rated by international credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings in May 2021.

In May 2025, Akropolis Group successfully placed its inaugural €350 million green bond issue with a 5-year maturity and an annual coupon of 6.000%. The bonds are currently listed on Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin.

Akropolis Group's consolidated rental income in the first half of 2025 amounted to €46.3 million, an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2024, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached €44.3 million, up 3.4% year-on-year.

