Awards Celebrate Digital Engineering Trailblazers Driving Breakthroughs Across Mobility, Sustainability, AI and Tech

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services, today announced the launch of the fourth annual Digital Engineering Awards presented in partnership with Information Services Group (ISG), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, and CNBC-TV18, India's premier business news channel.

The Digital Engineering Awards have earned their place as the most distinguished global recognition of excellence in the field of digital engineering. The winners of this fourth annual awards will be announced on March 12, 2026, during a gala event in Boston, Massachusetts. Finalists will also have an exclusive opportunity to visit the world-renowned MIT Media Lab for an in-depth glimpse into innovations shaping the future.

Nominations are open from September 23, 2025, through December 20, 2025. Enterprises and service providers worldwide are invited to submit their entriesHERE

This year, recognizing the growing significance of AI across industries, the Digital Engineering Awards have introduced a new AI-focused category under the Engineering The Change segment the Physical AI Impact of the Year Award. This is in addition to two other AI-focused categories AI Impact of the Year (Engineering The Change) AI Trailblazer of the Year (Engineer At Heart). These additions underscore the program's commitment to honoring excellence in the rapidly evolving AI space.

The Digital Engineering Awards offer a global platform to celebrate visionaries driving innovation at the intersection of AI, technology, sustainability, and transformation. Over the past three years, the Awards have celebrated leaders from renowned organizations, including Airbus, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Technologies, Intel Corporation, Philips, BMW Group, Eaton, AT&T, Chevron, T-Mobile, and others. To view the detailed list of winners from the past three editions, click here: 2024, 2023, 2022

A distinguished global jury, including expert representatives from ISG, will evaluate submissions across 12 categories under the following key segments:

Engineering The Change (Team Awards)

Recognizing excellence in initiatives such as Digital Transformation of the Year , Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year , Engineering Product of the Year , AI Impact of the Year , Top Sustainability Initiative , Excellence in Value Realization and the newly introduced Physical AI Impact of the Year

Recognizing excellence in initiatives such as , and the newly introduced Engineer At Heart (Individual Awards)

Honoring changemakers, including The Distinguished Digital Engineering Leader, The Digital Engineer of the Year, The Woman Engineer of the Year, The Innovator of the Year, AI Trailblazer of the Year

The awards spotlight individuals and organizations that are redefining industries, paving the way for sustainable growth and shaping a smarter, more innovative future through groundbreaking digital advancements.

Submit your nominations now at https://www.digitalengineeringawards.com/.

About the Digital Engineering Awards

The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards are produced by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC-TV18 as a media partner.

To learn more about the Awards, visit our website or contact us.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments

About Network18

Network18 Media Investments Limited (Network18 Group) is one of India's most diversified media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with a presence across television, digital, and print platforms. Its portfolio includes 20 TV channels in 16 languages and 4 online news platforms in 13 languages. It operates India's widest-reaching TV news network, engaging over 180 million viewers weekly and holding a viewership share of 14.1%. Network18's digital portfolio is India's No. 1 digital news and information publisher, with an extensive network that spans national, international, business, general, and regional news. Marquee brands such as CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and CNN-News18 are part of this news bouquet. For more information, visit: https://www.nw18.com/corporate.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,600 employees across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 105 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2025. For more information, please visit www.LTTS.com.

Aniruddha Basu, L&T Technology Services Limited, Aniruddha.Basu@LTTS.com