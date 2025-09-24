New research from Germany has shown that heterojunction solar cells screen printed with silver-copper on the front side and silver paste on the rear side can achieve a 0.13% efficiency gain over reference screen-printed bifacial cells based on silver alone. The research group worked specifically on dispensing and screen printing as printing methods.Researchers from Germany's Forschungszentrum Jülich have demonstrated that heterojunction (HJT) solar cells metalized with copper (Cu) paste or copper-silver (CuAG) paste can achieve efficiency levels comparable with those of PV devices metalized with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...