MTVi, LLC, a new technology division of Mortgage Industry Advisory Corporation (MIAC Analytics), today announced the launch of AiCR, an intelligent document processing platform designed to help businesses move beyond basic data extraction and take control of their documents and workflows.

AiCR simplifies the messy, time-consuming work of processing and understanding documents whether structured, unstructured, or even historical scans. By combining document recognition, workflow automation, and seamless integration into existing systems, AiCR aims to give teams the ability to focus on decisions instead of distractions.

"Our vision with AiCR was simple: make it easier for people to spend time on what matters most," said Joe Furlong, President CEO of MTVi, LLC. "We've all experienced the frustration of digging through documents, re-entering data, and chasing details. AiCR is built to take on that burden so teams can focus on strategy, creativity, and growth."

The platform's launch comes after years of development and decades of industry knowledge. Early users report significant improvements in speed, accuracy, and the ability to integrate AiCR into existing business environments without disruption.

With AiCR now publicly available, organizations of all sizes are invited to explore how the platform can fit into their operations. "This launch is not the finish line it's the starting point," Furlong added. "AiCR was designed to evolve alongside our users, and we're excited to see what they will achieve with it."

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.aicr.io.

About MTVi, LLC

A division of Mortgage Industry Advisory Corporation (MIAC), MTVi, LLC is an innovative technology company dedicated to building practical, intelligent solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently. With a focus on usability and real-world impact, MTVi, LLC develops platforms that go beyond automation to deliver meaningful results.

About MIAC Analytics

Since 1989, MIAC Analytics has been a provider of pricing, risk management, and accounting solutions for the mortgage and financial service industries. The firm offers transaction execution services, secondary market hedge advisory solutions, and third-party mortgage asset valuations, as well as state-of-the-art valuation and risk models, incorporating a full range of consumer behavioral risk factors.

