QED Investors, a leading global fintech venture capital firm, today announced the hiring of Enrique Hausmann as a principal, based in London.

Bringing an extensive background in venture capital and fintech, Hausmann will work alongside QED Partner, Head of U.K. and Europe, Yusuf Özdalga to focus on early stage investments across Europe.

Hausmann joins from Speedinvest, where he spent seven years investing in fintech and marketplace companies from pre-seed to Series B and leading investments in category-defining companies such as Wayflyer and Moove. He also played a key role in expanding the firm's international presence, spending time on the ground in both Africa and the Middle East.

Born and raised in Barcelona in a German household, Hausmann brings a global outlook having worked across Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East. He holds a bachelor's degree in management and finance from ESADE.

"We are very excited to welcome Enrique to the QED family," said Özdalga. "European fintech is now at a unique inflection point and Enrique's energy, experience and enthusiasm for working with world-class founders will be invaluable as we pursue the very best opportunities across multiple geographies and fintech verticals, continuing to expand our global reach."

This move further strengthens QED's commitment to the U.K. and Europe, where it has invested more than $150 million in startups over the past five years. QED anticipates a similar pace of deployment from its existing and future funds moving forward. Current and former portfolio companies include Klarna, ClearScore, Zopa, Stream (formerly Wagestream), Payhawk, Wayflyer, Swap Commerce, Midas, RemoFirst, Shop Circle, and Carmoola.

"We are at such a defining moment for fintech and innovation across the continent, and I'm thrilled to be joining QED's Europe team during this time," said Hausmann. "Having worked as a co-investor alongside Yusuf and the QED team, I've seen firsthand the firm's deep sector expertise and founder-first culture, which are qualities that truly make QED stand out in the industry.

"I look forward to supporting the next generation of companies that will define their categories. Stablecoins and artificial intelligence are among the most transformative technological shifts of our time. Collaborating with founders who utilize these and other technologies to rethink financial services presents an exciting challenge."

About QED Investors

QED Investors is a global leading venture capital firm based in Alexandria, Va. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies worldwide. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages its partners' decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include AvidXchange, Betterfly, Bitso, Caribou, ClearScore, Creditas, Credit Karma, Current, Flywire, Kavak, Klarna, Konfio, Loft, Mission Lane, Nubank, QuintoAndar, Remitly, SoFi, Wagestream and Wayflyer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924159710/en/

Contacts:

Ashley Marshall

Director, PR and Communications, QED Investors

(518) 577-9984