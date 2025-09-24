Zycus Launches 'Zycus Pay' in Partnership with TransferMate to Deliver Embedded B2B Payments

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zycus, the pioneer in Agentic AI powered Source-to-Pay (S2P) solutions today announced the launch of Zycus Pay, a new payment solution powered by TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Zycus Pay enables clients to seamlessly execute and manage B2B payments directly within the Zycus platform.

Zycus Pay allows customers to pay suppliers in more than 140 currencies across 200+ countries and territories through multiple methods, including Instant, ACH, Same-Day ACH, Domestic Wire, and International Wire. By integrating TransferMate's global payments infrastructure directly into the platform, enterprises can now bypass manual banking steps, reduce errors, and accelerate the entire Source-to-Pay cycle.

"With Zycus Pay, customers can now process payments directly within the Zycus platform, making it a fully automated and seamless experience to execute and manage B2B payments globally," said Bikash Mohanty, VP - Solution Consulting & Product Strategy. "Partnering with TransferMate has enabled our global customer base access to multiple payment methods, worldwide, all within a fully regulated and secure platform."

TransferMate owns the largest fintech payments infrastructure in the world, with 98 licenses over 92 jurisdictions, the fintech is revolutionising the way businesses operate. Through its globally regulated infrastructure, businesses and software providers can access a full suite of capabilities - including global payments, receivables, and stored funds - via easy-to-use software and APIs.

"Zycus Pay is all about giving procurement and finance teams the ability to manage payments without friction," said Gary Conroy, CEO, TransferMate. "The combination of Zycus's industry-leading S2P platform with our global infrastructure means less manual work, fewer errors, and more savings for clients - all delivered through a single embedded solution."

Zycus and TransferMate are showcasing the solution at Zycus Horizon 2025 in California on the 22 - 24 September where Zycus Pay will be launched to a global audience.

About Zycus

Zycus, recognized by Gartner and Forrester as a leader in procurement technology, empowers teams to unlock deep value through its comprehensive Source-to-Pay (S2P) solutions. At the heart of our S2P solution is the Merlin AI Agentic Platform, which orchestrates intelligent AI agents to deliver simplified, efficient, and compliant processes.

The Merlin Intake Agent offers business users unparalleled ease of use, increasing adoption rates and significantly reducing non-compliant spending.

For procurement teams, Merlin Autonomous Negotiation Agent handles tail spend autonomously, securing additional savings. Merlin Contract Agent helps draft compliant contracts and reduces risks by actively monitoring them.

The Merlin AP Agent further enhances efficiency by automating invoice processing with exceptional speed and accuracy.

With the flexibility and autonomy of Merlin AI agents, teams can seamlessly guide workflows or delegate routine tasks for autonomous execution. Uncover the full depth of value and achieve procurement excellence with Zycus AI-powered S2P solutions.

About TransferMate

TransferMate is a leading provider of embedded B2B payments technology, helping companies, software providers and financial institutions to streamline their global receivables, payments, and local account needs. TransferMate owns the largest E-Money / payment license network of any fintech, regulated in 92 jurisdictions and owning 98 licenses.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zycus-launches-zycus-pay-in-partnership-with-transfermate-to-deliver-embedded-b2b-payments-302565645.html