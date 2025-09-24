BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Everything releases a short video "A shared future", commemorating the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping first proposed the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity in March 2013.

Since then, the concept has evolved into a vision with global significance, has been recognized by an increasing number of countries and international organizations, and has been written into resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

Filmed across multiple countries, the video captures diverse stories and voices that reflect the universal appeal of mutual respect, shared prosperity, and joint responsibility around the world.

Through compelling visuals and heartfelt narratives, it showcases how people from different cultures and backgrounds are interconnected and how their futures are intertwined.

What does a shared future mean in the world today? How has this concept transcended borders and been translated into projects that benefit people in different countries? Watch the video for the answers.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzQN5uHmx8Y

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780759/China_Everything_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-everything-releases-video-a-shared-future-302565648.html