Sponsorship Marketing Association: 2025 Sponsorship Excellence Award Winners Announced

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / The Sponsorship Marketing Association (SMA) is proud to announce the winners of the 4th annual Sponsorship Excellence Awards, celebrated at the Sponsorship Mastery Summit in Denver, Sept. 8-10.

2025 Sponsorship Excellence Award Winners & Emcees

From left: Dan Migala, Paul Woody, Blanca Cardenas, Leigh Woolridge, Aida Moreno, Carina Jimenez, Nithya Ramachandran, Kevin Canady, David Schneider, Sari Schwartz, Abbe Gahart, Jeff Hansen, Mark Harrison, Ben Meyerson, David Cipullo, & Paula Beadle.

The following awardees were recognized:

Jeff Hansen, former VP Strategic Partnerships at Microsoft, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his visionary leadership, transformative strategy, and commitment to mentorship and innovation.

T1 received the Agency of the Year Award, recognizing T1's unique approach with its blend of strategic rigor with cultural fluency, delivering bold ideas backed by business impact.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association received the Property of the Year Award. As the world's largest and oldest sanctioning body of professional rodeo, the PRORODEO proves that authentic partnerships and fan engagement never go out of style.

STRAUSS received the Sponsor of the Year Award. Celebrating at the heart of every STRAUSS partnership is a drive to align with organizations that embody performance, passion, and resilience while supporting hardworking individuals and the community.

Best in Show Awards:

The LEGO Group and Formula 1 received the Outstanding Activation in Sports Award, recognizing the most compelling and creative sponsorship activation in sports. F1 drivers got behind the wheel of fully drivable LEGO cars at the Miami Grand Prix.

Johnsonville and Summerfest received the Outstanding Activation in Fairs & Festivals Award, recognizing a unique activation - an eight-stage Happy 249th Birthday to America sing-along, Fortune Feimster's comedy, and a sausage-themed drone show.

Culligan and Chicago Bulls received the Outstanding Activation in Events & Venues Award. The Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks teamed up with Culligan to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles at the United Center.

We Energies Art Collection at Baird Center received the Outstanding Activation in Arts & Entertainment Award, spotlighting an activation that brought art to life. The Wisconsin Center District created and showcased a fully immersive art gallery within Baird Center.

PGA of America received the Innovation in Sponsorship Award. For the first time in 2025, the Ryder Cup will host a streaming program, T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage, showing the passion and excitement around the first tee.

Abbott and the Big Ten received the Social Impact Award, recognizing a campaign that uses sponsorship as a force for good - launching the first college-conference-wide blood donation competition "We Give Blood."

The Rising Star Award was given to Sari Schwartz, celebrating an emerging sponsorship professional. In just three years at Trajektory, as Senior Manager, Partnerships, she's built relationships across NFL, NWSL, Premier League, and Fortune 100 brands.

SMA Member of the Year was awarded to the City of McAllen, in memory of Joe Vera, Assistant City Manager, who helped build McAllen into one of the most dynamic event destinations in the country.

