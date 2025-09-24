Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
SM Investments Corporation: SM addresses rising consumer demand for beauty and wellness

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SM Group, through its retail subsidiaries, is meeting the rising consumer demand for beauty and wellness products with greater accessibility nationwide.


SM Beauty offers more than 1,000 beauty brands across its 77 branches, with expanded offerings that include global premium brands such as YSL, Lancôme, and Calvin Klein. It has also introduced beauty hubs in select stores-dedicated spaces where customers can enjoy services such as hair coloring and makeovers, guided by a growing team of professional beauty advisers.

"Beauty and wellness have shown significant growth across every demographic," said SM Retail President Jonathan Ng. "At SM, we will continue to be at the forefront of meeting customers' evolving preferences by offering enriching experiences through suitable and unique products and services."

Health and beauty continue to be among the fastest-growing markets globally, driven by increasing demand for wellness, personal care, and beauty solutions. The Global Wellness Institute projects that the global wellness economy will reach nearly USD 9 trillion by 2028.

In this space, the Philippines is emerging as a significant player. In 2023, the country ranked 13th out of 218 economies worldwide in the personal care and beauty segment in the global wellness economy, underscoring its growing market size and the influence of its young, wellness-conscious demographic.

Meanwhile, Watsons Philippines, another SM retail affiliate, continues to expand its footprint. It continues to redefine the beauty and wellness shopping experience through exclusive skincare lines, health services, and sustainability-led in-store innovations.

As demand continues to surge, SM remains committed to shaping the future of beauty and wellness retail-offering more choices, deeper experiences, and nationwide accessibility for every Filipino.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880730/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sm-addresses-rising-consumer-demand-for-beauty-and-wellness-302565666.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
