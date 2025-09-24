Proof of Talk: Top 50 Women in Web3 & AI List Resonates Beyond the Louvre

Women in Web3 & AI List Marks a Milestone for Inclusive Innovation as Proof of Talk and Bering Waters Celebrate the Voices Shaping the Future of Digital Assets

LE CHÂTELET, FR / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Proof of Talk will return in 2026, reaffirming its position as the #1 Leadership Summit for Digital Assets.

One of the defining highlights of the 2025 edition was the unveiling of the inaugural "50 Most Influential Women in Web3 & AI" list, developed in partnership with CoinDesk. The recognition built on momentum from International Women's Day, when Bering Waters, The Sandbox, and Proof of Talk co-hosted a Paris brunch bringing together female leaders in tech.

Recognition at the Louvre

The "50 Most Influential Women in Web3 & AI" list celebrated honorees such as Fei-Fei Li (Co-Founder & CEO, World Labs), Daniela Amodei (Co-Founder & President, Anthropic), Lisa Su (President & CEO, AMD), and Cathie Wood (Founder & CEO, ARK Investment Management).

"Progress in Web3 and AI isn't measured only in protocols or products; it's measured in who has a seat at the table. At Proof of Talk, we saw that inclusion is innovation's foundation. Recognising women leaders makes clear that diverse voices will define this industry's future," said Zohair Dehnadi, co-founder of Proof of Talk and CEO at XVentures.

For Bering Waters Ventures, this milestone was a statement about the kind of future the industry must commit to building.

"We don't just invest in technology; we invest in the people and principles that will define its future," said Ewelina Leszczak, CEO and founder at Bering Waters Ventures. "Without platforms like Proof of Talk ensuring women's voices shape today's systems, we'd lack crucial perspective. Women's participation in emerging technologies is a generational mission."

Looking Ahead: Proof of Talk 2026

As the industry turns its attention toward Proof of Talk 2026, the summit will build on the momentum of 2025 with even greater precision. Small by design and powerful by default, the gathering is capped to ensure every conversation carries weight, with most participants active CEOs, founders, and policymakers.

For Bering Waters, the journey to 2026 is about more than convening another summit; it is about ensuring that female leadership and diverse voices remain central to shaping the decentralised future.

About Bering Waters Group

Bering Waters Group is a blockchain investment and strategic advisory firm dedicated to supporting innovation in the decentralised space. With Bering Waters Ventures at its core, the group focuses on early-stage investments, providing capital, hands-on advisory, strategic partnerships, and industry connections to help projects scale and succeed.

About Proof of Talk

After a standout 3rd edition in 2025 at the Louvre, Proof of Talk will return in 2026 as the #1 Leadership Summit for Digital Assets. It is not another expo or logo wall; it is the highest-value-per-square-meter network event in Web3, where founders, policymakers, and investors meet under one roof at the Louvre Palace to shape what comes next.

