In The Room Launches Innovative Technology to Maximize Online Event ROI

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / In The Room, a technology company specializing in online event registration, tracking, and data-driven solutions, today announced the expansion of its platform to help organizers maximize event ROI and uncover new revenue streams. Built on years of hands-on event experience, the platform empowers hosts to better understand audience engagement, increase conversions, and ensure no opportunity is left on the table.

Founded by Bill Allen, CEO of 7 Figure Flipping, and Blaze Faillaci, COO, In The Room emerged from a simple yet costly problem: at large-scale events, organizers could track attendance and purchases, but not who actually heard critical offers. Without this insight, many potential sales were lost-not because attendees weren't interested, but because they weren't present at the exact moment an offer was delivered.

Determined to solve this gap, Allen and Faillaci teamed up with developer Taylor Harry, who brought over a decade of software development expertise. Together, they built a scalable online event registration software integrated with RFID tracking technology to deliver real-time attendee engagement data. This innovation ensures organizers can not only track attendee counts but also pinpoint who heard each offer-transforming how live events drive revenue.

Driving Real ROI for Event Leaders

After proving its system internally, In The Room rolled out the technology to trusted partners. At Russell Brunson's Funnel Hacking Live, their registration and live event data tracking system contributed to an additional $2.8 million in sales. Since then, the company has powered events for industry leaders including Pace Morby's Squad Up Summit.

With features such as online event lead retrieval, event lead capture software, and real-time data collection, In The Room provides end-to-end solutions for conferences of all sizes.

Built for Growth and Monetization

The company's platform is designed to:

Improve event ROI by helping organizers understand attendee behavior and optimize conversion opportunities.

Scale effortlessly from small webinars to large online conferences with thousands of participants.

Provide seamless experiences with plug-and-play systems that reduce stress for organizers while enhancing attendee satisfaction.

As the live events industry continues to evolve, In The Room is positioning itself as a partner for hosts, speakers, and conference organizers looking to increase event ROI and explore how to make money from online events more effectively leveraging event analytics software.

About In The Room

In The Room is a data-driven event technology company founded by Bill Allen, Blaze Faillaci, and Taylor Harry. The company delivers scalable registration systems, RFID tracking, and real-time engagement analytics designed to help organizers maximize event ROI. With proven success at events such as Funnel Hacking Live and Squad Up Summit, In The Room provides innovative tools to capture leads, improve conversions, and transform the way online events generate revenue.

