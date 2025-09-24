I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager and the largest specialist mid-market infrastructure investor, today announced the launch of ISQ OpenInfra, a platform designed to bring institutional quality infrastructure investments to the private wealth market.

"As an asset class, infrastructure has shifted from being a niche allocation to becoming a cornerstone of resilient investment portfolios," said Gautam Bhandari, Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Global Chief Investment Officer, I Squared Capital. "At I Squared, we have built a $50 billion platform with the scale, discipline, and results expected by some of the world's largest institutional investors. ISQ OpenInfra reflects the firm's commitment to provide institutional-quality infrastructure opportunities to a broader investor base."

To support the launch of ISQ OpenInfra, I Squared has expanded its distribution capabilities with the addition of a dedicated team of private wealth professionals, who will work closely with financial advisors, private banks, and distribution partners.

A cumulative $106 trillion1 in investment will be necessary through 2040 to meet the need for new and updated infrastructure, according to an estimate by McKinsey Company. Given the mounting fiscal pressures for governments, the role of private capital will be increasingly important.

Yves Meyer-Bülow, Chief Investment Officer, ISQ OpenInfra Fund, said: "Allowing the private wealth channel to tap infrastructure will enable us to invest additional capital in the energy transition, digital connectivity initiatives and AI projects reshaping the global economy. We believe each of these dynamic assets are long-term investments resilient to inflation and economic fluctuations."

Brian Collett, Chief Investment Officer, ISQ OpenInfra Company, concluded: "I Squared has built a reputation for combining a mid-market focus with global scale and deep operational expertise. For private wealth investors, that means the chance to invest alongside one of the world's leading infrastructure specialists, in a way that delivers both portfolio diversification and real-world impact."

About I Squared

I Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $50 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com.

Disclaimers

This document does not constitute advice or a recommendation or offer to sell or a solicitation to deal in any security or financial product. It is provided for information purposes only. Investing involves risk, loss of principal is possible. Specific investments described herein do not represent all investment decisions made by ISQ. The reader should not assume that investment decisions identified and discussed were or will be profitable. Specific investment advice references provided herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily representative of investments that will be made in the future.

_________________________ 1 McKinsey Company, The Infrastructure Moment, September 9, 2025. Available at: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/infrastructure/our-insights/the-infrastructure-moment

