Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 12:18 Uhr
Taiwantrade.com Expands Sector-Specific Portals to Strengthen Trade Ties with Europe

TAIPEI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's official B2B portal, has launched 6 brand-new Sector Online Showcases: Auto Parts (auto.taiwantrade.com), Hardware (fastener.taiwantrade.com), Hand Tools (handtools.taiwantrade.com), Plumbing (plumbing.taiwantrade.com), Machinery (machinery.taiwantrade.com), and Machine Tools (machinetools.taiwantrade.com).

These six sectors are where Taiwan shines. From cutting-edge CNC machine tools to precision hardware, Taiwanese manufacturers offer world-class quality, competitive pricing, and decades of experience tailored to European standards. Each showcase presents a wide selection of Taiwanese suppliers and product catalogs, making it easier for buyers to explore, compare, and contact manufacturers and trading companies directly.

Browse, inquire, and connect-Taiwan's top manufacturers are just a click away. Don't miss this chance to power up your supply chain with Taiwan's best. These new zones reinforce Taiwan's role as a trusted sourcing partner for European industries seeking reliability and innovation.

About Taiwantrade
Taiwantrade.com is organized by the International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA) and operated by the Taiwan Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the country's largest nonprofit trade promotion organization. Founded in 2002, Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan's largest B2B sourcing platform, offering free access to over 660,000 products from more than 72,000 verified Taiwanese suppliers. The platform connects global buyers with trustworthy manufacturers. To help buyers connect with suppliers, Taiwantrade.com offers a range of customized sourcing services, including the "Meet Supplier Online" program. (Ad by TITA)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwantradecom-expands-sector-specific-portals-to-strengthen-trade-ties-with-europe-302562723.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
