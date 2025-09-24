Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 12:24 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desay SV and NTT DATA create next-generation SDV platform

MUNICH, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10th September 2025, Desay SV announced a strategic collaboration with NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services. Together, the partners aim to reshape the world of software-defined vehicles through AI and complete networking of the digital ecosystem.

Desay SV and NTT DATA's Strategic Collaboration Signing Ceremony?

The partnership aims to strengthen the automotive industry, particularly established OEMs. It combines the speed and innovation of Desay SV, a leading mobility technology provider from the world's most active market in China, with the strengths of NTT DATA. While Desay SV contributes advanced vehicle intelligent solutions, NTT DATA supplies the technological foundation, consisting of global data centers, infrastructure services, application development, cybersecurity, and AI solutions. By integrating their core competencies, both share a common ambition: to build a seamlessly connected ecosystem for vehicle manufacturers and end customers-spanning the entire digital landscape from the vehicle to the cloud to the mobile app.

Vehicle manufacturers in particular will benefit from this: they can seamlessly offer digital services across all touchpoints and tap into new revenue streams through data-driven services. Since NTT DATA provides the IT infrastructure, vehicle manufacturers retain full control over customer data and reliably comply with regional regulations. Desay SV harnesses intelligent domain controller, AI-driven platforms to accelerate development cycles, empowering automotive manufacturers to introduce cutting-edge technologies to the market with greater speed and efficiency.

AI drives the SDV revolution

Artificial intelligence is a core element in revitalizing the automotive market. The partners will anchor it across the entire SDV (software-defined vehicle) stack: from edge intelligence in the vehicle to cloud-based analytics and predictive services. For end customers, this means a better user experience, as they can personalize their driving experience in real time and rely on the support of autonomous decisions made by their vehicle's AI. Voice command and multimodal interactions - such as voice, touch displays, gestures, and eye tracking - will also be possible.

Yang Yong, Executive Vice President at Desay SV, adds: "The partnership allows us to combine our innovative strength with NTT DATA's global infrastructure, cybersecurity and compliance expertise. Together, we will create a future-proof SDV platform that meets the requirements of both vehicle manufacturers and end customers. In this context, it is particularly important that NTT DATA enables the entire development and data processing to be in Europe, with Europe, for all."

"Our collaboration with Desay SV is not limited to technology," explains Ralf Gebhart, Senior Vice President Automotive at NTT DATA. "It's about nothing less than creating a new digital foundation for the mobility of tomorrow. By combining AI-driven development with secure, localized solutions and the innovative power of the SDV market, we enable vehicle manufacturers to provide intelligent, personalized, and regulatory-compliant solutions at high speed."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780798/7F1A7706_opq3957602555.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desay-sv-and-ntt-data-create-next-generation-sdv-platform-302565701.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
