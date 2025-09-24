New research from the Netherlands showed that renewables and short-term storage can meet around 92.5% of Europe's electricity demand in future energy scenarios, with the remaining 7.5% being satisfied by green hydrogen. The scientists considered Europe as fully self-sufficient with zero import-export of power or hydrogen, with each of the 37 countries included in the modeling having a self-sufficiency rate of at least 80%.Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands claim to have demonstrated that almost all of Europe's power demand can be met by solar PV and wind energy, with dispatchable ...

