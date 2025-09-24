Vertical solar specialist Over Easy Solar has broke its own record for the world's largest rooftop vertical solar array with a 320 kW system in the north Norwegian city of Tromsø.Norwegian startup Over Easy Solar has deployed what it claims to be the world's largest rooftop installation of vertical solar panels in Tromsø, northern Norway. The 320 kW solar array features 6,400 vertical solar panels installed on the top of the logistics terminal Tromsøterminalen. It was mounted by three people in four days, according to the company Over Easy Solar says vertical solar panels are beneficial in northern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...