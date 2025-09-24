Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 12:16 Uhr
Sunon Technology Co., Ltd.: Sunon's H5 Chair Makes Global Debut: Sustainable Design Goes International

CHICAGO and MEXICO CITY and GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunon, a leading global office furniture brand, has launched its H5 chair, underlining its commitment to sustainable design. The chair's backrest, seat and front support bracket, which are the key structural components, are made from a material containing at least 66% ocean-bound recycled plastics, supplemented by 30% glass fiber and 4% modified additives. Importantly, the nylon in these parts is 100% recycled from ocean-bound plastic with no virgin material added. This gives waste a second life in office furniture while helping reduce marine pollution and reflects Sunon's tangible contribution to circular material use and responsible design.

Sunon H5 Chair on Display at the New Chicago Showroom, Fulton Market Design District

In 2025, the chair was introduced at three major international events: CIFF Guangzhou, the Mexico launch event, and the opening of Sunon's Chicago showroom. At CIFF 2025 in Guangzhou, the H5 was unveiled to the global market. Its eco-conscious materials and user-focused design attracted attention, highlighting Sunon's effort to integrate sustainability into modern workplace solutions.

Shortly after, Sunon hosted the official H5 launch event in Mexico, marking a key step in bringing the product to the Latin American market. Local production at Sunon's Mexico factory enhances delivery efficiency and supports the company's "Globalization through Localization" strategy. The launch emphasized the chair's versatility across diverse workplace cultures while maintaining its sustainable values.

The H5 made its U.S. debut at Sunon's new Chicago showroom in the Fulton Market Design District. Displayed alongside Sunon's full office furniture portfolio, the chair demonstrates how the company integrates innovation, environmental responsibility, and international reach.

"H5 is more than a chair; it represents Sunon's approach to sustainable design and responsible material use," said by Cindy, Managing Director of Sunon International Business Division. "Through products like H5, we aim to provide office solutions that meet both functional needs and environmental goals."

With its global rollout, the H5 extends Sunon's international presence, offering office solutions that combine performance, design, and sustainability.

Website: sunonglobal.com
Instagram: @sunonfurniture
LinkedIn: Sunon Group Co., Ltd.

Sunon H5 Chair showcased at CIFF 2025, featured alongside the Mixcube flexible office series, highlighting innovative and adaptable workplace solutions

Sunon H5 Chair unveiled at the Mexico launch event, marking its official entry into the Latin American market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780866/135.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780867/GIN_2071_2552036337_rp3544339603.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780869/0429SUNON_H5LaunchEventCDMX_034.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunons-h5-chair-makes-global-debut-sustainable-design-goes-international-302565717.html

