Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company Partners With Headset to Plug Retailers Into Better Data for Faster Growth

New partnership gives Cheech & Chong retailers free access to Headset's Retailer analytics platform - unlocking real-time insights to drive smarter decisions and stronger performance across the cannabis marketplace.

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, the iconic brand known for its legendary roots and modern approach to cannabis, has announced a new partnership with Headset, the leading provider of cannabis data and analytics. Through this partnership, all retail partners carrying Cheech & Chong products are qualified to receive free access to Headset's Retailer platform-an advanced solution that transforms sales, inventory, and demographic information into real-time, actionable insights to drive growth.

"Dispensaries are the heart of this industry," said Jonathan Black, CEO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "We want our partners to have every advantage possible, and giving them free access to the kind of insights Headset delivers is a no-brainer. It's all about better data, better decisions, and better outcomes - for everyone."

Key benefits for participating retailers include:

Smarter Inventory Management: Stay stocked on what sells without tying up cash in overstock. Real-time sales tracking and automated reorder suggestions keep your shelves full and your operations efficient.

Better Promotions & Pricing: Quickly see which discounts actually boost revenue, which ones cut into profits, and benchmark your prices and category performance against the broader market.

Stronger Vendor Partnerships: Share key sales and inventory data securely with vendor partners for smarter replenishment and collaborative growth.

Actionable Growth Insights: Compare your store's performance to market trends, uncover new revenue opportunities, and make confident, data-driven decisions.

"Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company has always been about more than products-it's about supporting the people and businesses that drive this industry forward. This partnership reflects our belief that when dispensaries win, the entire cannabis community moves closer to a future of broader access, stronger businesses, and lasting cultural impact." said Jace Bueno, COO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

This initiative underscores the rising importance of data-driven strategies in today's highly competitive cannabis marketplace.

"At Headset, our mission is to make data useful, not overwhelming," said Cy Scott, CEO and Co-Founder of Headset. "Retailers can track sales velocity, optimize inventory, understand staffing needs, and measure the true ROI of promotions. Partnering with a cultural force like Cheech & Chong brings these capabilities to even more partners - helping them grow, stay competitive, and better serve their customers."

By combining Headset's technology with Cheech & Chong's cultural legacy, the two companies aim to deliver practical tools that strengthen retailers today while paving the way for a healthier marketplace tomorrow.

"Providing dispensaries with smarter insights helps the entire cannabis ecosystem thrive," added Scott. "It's inspiring to see a legacy brand embrace innovation to lift up the partners who power this industry."

For Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, the partnership reflects a commitment to creating connection, community, and opportunity.

"Cheech & Chong has always been about creating connection and community - and that extends to how we support our retail partners who make this brand what it is," adds Bueno. "This partnership with Headset is about working together to strengthen the cannabis marketplace and create opportunities that benefit everyone."

To learn more or activate your free access to Headset Retailer, visit CheechandChong.com/partners

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. CheechAndChong.com

About Headset

Headset is the leading cannabis data and analytics company, helping brands, retailers, and investors make informed decisions through real-time, market-specific insights. Our suite of tools empowers cannabis businesses to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and grow revenue by turning complex data into actionable intelligence. Headset.io

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a licensee of the CHEECH & CHONG trademark.

