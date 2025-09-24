Anzeige
24.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
Detroit Defense Appoints Robert Walker as Vice President of Design and Engineering

Detroit Defense strengthens leadership team with veteran leader, Robert Walker, to drive innovation.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Detroit Defense today announced the appointment of Robert Walker as Vice President of Design and Engineering. Walker will lead the company's integrated design and engineering organization, advancing next-generation solutions that combine human-centered design, systems engineering, and emerging technologies to give the warfighter a decisive operational edge.

Walker has nearly 30 years of experience including General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, and other international OEMs, where he established a track record of uniting creative design with engineering discipline to deliver complex, high-impact products. At Detroit Defense, he will oversee efforts that ensure solutions are rugged, reliable, and mission-ready in design, production, and sustainment.

"Robert's leadership at the intersection of design and engineering positions Detroit Defense to accelerate innovation and field capabilities that meet the evolving demands of the modern battlefield," said Pete Roney, CEO of Detroit Defense.

"I'm honored to join Detroit Defense at such a pivotal moment," Walker said. "By integrating a comprehensive design approach, engineering precision, and emerging technologies, we'll deliver products and systems that perform under pressure and empower those who serve on the front lines."

About Detroit Defense
At Detroit Defense, we ensure success for the DoD and its allies with innovative systems, technical services, and integrated logistics for any military system. From fielding advanced safety systems to synchronizing digital logistics across domains, we excel at turning complex challenges into operational advantages. Our mission-focused approach enhances readiness, extends platform effectiveness, and delivers decision dominance. As an OEM-agnostic solution provider, we can bring cutting-edge capability to legacy systems, enabling seamless integration of next-gen capabilities across forces. With Detroit Defense, succeed with the capabilities that the mission demands. Detroit Defense. Behind the Mission. Beyond the Challenge.

Contact Information
Kassi Cox
Director of Marketing
kassi.cox@detroitdefense.com
801-512-5044

.

SOURCE: Detroit Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/detroit-defense-appoints-robert-walker-as-vice-president-of-design-and-engine-1077479

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
