MuchSkills Partners With Phillips Consulting to Drive Skills-First Transformation in West Africa

The partnership will enable West African organisations to map, understand, and strategically develop workforce skills for long-term growth and agility.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / MuchSkills, a leading skills management and analytics SaaS platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.), one of Africa's foremost business and management consulting firms.

Foluso Phillips, Chairman, Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.), with Daniel Nilsson, CEO, MuchSkills.

Through this partnership, Phillips Consulting will bring MuchSkills' cutting-edge skills management solutions to organisations across West Africa, empowering businesses to transform workforce strategies, boost performance, and future-proof operations.

The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to equipping organisations with the tools and insights needed to thrive in an increasingly skills-based economy. With MuchSkills' user-friendly platform, organisations can map, measure, and manage workforce capabilities in real time - enabling smarter workforce planning, driving long-term growth, fostering organisational agility, and maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly changing market.

"Skills are the foundation of every organisation's success," said Daniel Nilsson, CEO of MuchSkills. "With Phillips Consulting's proven expertise, deep local insight, and trusted reputation, we are excited to expand MuchSkills' presence in Africa and help organisations unlock their full potential. Together, we aim to accelerate the shift toward skills-first organisations across the continent."

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Nigeria, Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.) is a leading business and management consulting firm with offices in Lagos and Abuja. It provides transformation, technology, and outsourcing services, helping organisations across Africa drive change, embrace digital solutions, and optimise performance.

"At Phillips Consulting, we believe transformation starts with people. Our collaboration with MuchSkills reinforces our mission to help organisations develop capabilities and design great systems," said Olawanle Moronkeji, COO, pcl. "Introducing this innovative skills management platform to our clients gives them a competitive edge to navigate disruption and build resilient, future-ready teams."

Leveraging its decades of experience in Africa, Phillips Consulting will bring MuchSkills' platform to organisations across diverse industries, supporting leaders in building future-ready, skills-first organisations.

About MuchSkills

MuchSkills is a SaaS skills management and analytics platform founded by Up Strategy Lab , a Gothenburg-based design and strategy consulting firm. It is designed to help organisations map, visualise, and understand workforce skills. By making skills data accessible and actionable, MuchSkills empowers leaders to build stronger teams, close skills gaps, and drive organisational performance.

About Phillips Consulting Limited

Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.) is a Nigeria-based business and management consulting firm with over 30 years of experience helping organisations across Africa transform and grow. The firm provides transformation, technology, and outsourcing services, combining deep local knowledge with global best practices to deliver tailored solutions that drive results.

