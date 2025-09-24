London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Wilton & Bain, a global executive search and interim leadership firm, is delighted to announce the appointment of Olly Wakefield as Chief Client Officer and a member of the Senior Leadership Team. Olly will be based at the firm's London headquarters.

In his new role, Olly will be responsible for driving the Group's go-to-market strategy, deepening client relationships, and enhancing the use of technology and data. He brings extensive leadership experience from PLC, private, and PE-backed recruitment and executive search organisations, where he specialised in finance before moving into divisional and group sales leadership roles across the UK, Europe, and the USA. His expertise spans Financial Services, Technology, Media & Telecoms, Business Services, and Industrials, and he has a strong track record in supporting organisations to hire interim leaders and permanent talent to achieve their strategic goals.

Olly is passionate about employing a customer-first mindset through effective key account management and a clear focus on exceeding client expectations.

David Heron, CEO of Wilton & Bain, commented:

"We've waited a long time, but I am delighted to welcome Olly to Wilton & Bain's Senior Leadership Team as Chief Client Officer. He will take central responsibility for leading all sales and marketing activity across the Group, while continuing his focus on private equity clients within our global network. Olly brings fantastic experience, positive energy, and a great sense of humour. We are excited to work with him".

Olly Wakefield added:

"I'm excited to join Wilton & Bain, a firm I've long respected for its boutique approach and reputation. As we continue to scale our Executive Search and Interim Leadership offerings across the UK, Europe, the US, and the Middle East, my role will focus on evolving our go-to-market strategy and deepening our value to clients.

The sector is ripe for disruption, and we are committed to innovating by challenging traditional models and delivering more agile, insight-led solutions. Thank you for the warm welcome - I look forward to seeing what we achieve as a team and the value we will create for our clients"





Notes to Editors:

Wilton & Bain is a global executive search and interim leadership firm delivering Board, C-Suite and functional appointments across sectors where leadership defines competitive advantage.

We work within Professional & Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecoms, Financial Services, Energy, Infrastructure & Industrials, and Retail & Consumer.

We combine the global reach and rigour of a larger firm with the precision, partnership, and care of a boutique. Our model blends human insight with structured delivery, enabling clients to appoint transformative leaders who drive growth, change, and long-term value.

