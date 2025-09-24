EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

BIO-Europe® 2025: Vienna Prepares to Welcome Global Biopharma Leaders



24.09.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE BIO-Europe® 2025: Vienna Prepares to Welcome Global Biopharma Leaders Munich, Germany - September 24, 2025 - Excitement is building for the 31st annual edition of BIO-Europe, the premier partnering conference for the global biopharmaceutical industry, which will take place in Vienna, Austria, from November 3 - 5, 2025. More than 5,700 attendees from 3,000+ companies, including leading pharma firms, innovative biotechs, and global investors, will gather in one of Europe's most dynamic hubs for science and biopharma innovation. Partnering officially opened on September 22 and is now in full swing. Over 30,000 one-to-one meetings are expected in total, emphasizing BIO-Europe's role as the leading forum for dealmaking and collaboration across the industry. Key Sessions and Events at BIO-Europe 2025 The 31st annual BIO-Europe program, curated by EBD Group, strikes a balance between engaging content, high-impact partnering, and extensive networking opportunities. Inspired by Vienna's renowned musical heritage and vibrant coffeehouse culture, the agenda combines thought-provoking discussions with opportunities to connect and collaborate. Highlights include: Opening Plenary - "A symphony or a solo act? Europe's role in biopharma's future" : IPSEN CEO David Loew and Jeremy Levin , CEO and Chairman of Ovid Therapeutics, will debate whether Europe can drive the next wave of healthcare innovation or risk falling behind global competitors.

: IPSEN CEO and , CEO and Chairman of Ovid Therapeutics, will debate whether Europe can drive the next wave of healthcare innovation or risk falling behind global competitors. "From Roast to Billions: Biopharma Investment Landscape" : Tim Opler (Stifel Institutional), Gil Bar-Nahum (Jefferies International), Regina Hodits (Angelini Ventures) and Naveed Siddiqi (Novo Holdings) will unpack funding dynamics in 2025, from venture capital and IPOs to M&A, and what it takes to secure funding in a competitive and evolving market.

: (Stifel Institutional), (Jefferies International), (Angelini Ventures) and (Novo Holdings) will unpack funding dynamics in 2025, from venture capital and IPOs to M&A, and what it takes to secure funding in a competitive and evolving market. "Scaling the melody of innovation for rare diseases" : An insightful discussion on the complexities of clinical development and commercialization as well as regulatory, reimbursement and patient access challenges in ultra-targeted markets, featuring Lori Badura of Ipsen, Hubert Birner of TVM Capital and Hubert Trübel of DEBRA Research.

: An insightful discussion on the complexities of clinical development and commercialization as well as regulatory, reimbursement and patient access challenges in ultra-targeted markets, featuring of Ipsen, of TVM Capital and of DEBRA Research. "A day in the life of an experienced dealmaker": Hear from leading pharma dealmakers and venture investors, Friedemann Janus of Bayer, Philippe Lopes-Fernandes of IPSEN, and Geert-Jan Mulder of Forbion as they deep dive into the current state of the life sciences industry.

Hear from leading pharma dealmakers and venture investors, of Bayer, of IPSEN, and of Forbion as they deep dive into the current state of the life sciences industry. "Longevity: Stirring up investment and healthcare innovation for a more productive, aging world": Join Werner Lanthaler of WLAN Holding and Alex Zhavoronkov of Insilico Medicine for a thought-provoking panel on the convergence of therapeutic innovation, diagnostics, disease monitoring, and socio-economic realities in this fast-growing field.

Join of WLAN Holding and of Insilico Medicine for a thought-provoking panel on the convergence of therapeutic innovation, diagnostics, disease monitoring, and socio-economic realities in this fast-growing field. "Composing the next era of women's health": A forward-looking conversation on how women's health is rapidly emerging as both an investment priority and a therapeutic frontier, with Colleen Acosta of Freya Biosciences, Jean Duvall of ReproNovo, Hakan Goker of M Ventures and Maike Scharp of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

A forward-looking conversation on how women's health is rapidly emerging as both an investment priority and a therapeutic frontier, with of Freya Biosciences, of ReproNovo, of M Ventures and of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Tuesday Evening Networking Reception: In cooperation with LISAvienna, attendees are invited to join an exclusive networking evening at the Hofburg. Once the winter residence of the House of Habsburg and now the seat of Austria's federal president, the Hofburg is one of the largest palace complexes in the world and today houses numerous museums and cultural venues. Partnering and Registration Registration information is available online . Discounted rates are still available until November 2, 2025, with the next early bird deadline approaching on October 17, 2025. EBD Group continues to provide a platform for the global biopharma community to connect. To enhance access and extend engagement beyond the in-person event, the conference will continue with two days of virtual partnering on November 11 - 12. Additional Links and Information BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). For more information and live updates, please visit the conference website at: www.informaconnect.com/bioeurope and follow BIO-Europe 2025 on LinkedIn and on X @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEurope). About EBD Group EBD Group's mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Media Contacts:

MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu EBD Group

Karina Marocco

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com



