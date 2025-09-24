Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Total voting rights: correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

24 September 2025

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

(formerly known as Third Point Investors Limited)

(the "Company")

Total voting rights: correction

On 19 September 2025, the Company published an announcement which, as a result of an administrative calculation error, incorrectly stated the total number of voting rights in the Company immediately following the Redemption Date (i.e., 19 September 2025).

As a correction to that announcement, the Company confirms that, immediately following the Redemption Date, the Company had, and as at the date of this announcement continues to have, 17,050,058 Ordinary Shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Main Market, and its issued share capital is:

17,050,058 US dollar Ordinary Shares with one vote per share; and

11,366,706 US dollar B Shares with one vote per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company immediately following the Redemption Date was, and remains at the date of this announcement, 28,416,764. The Company holds no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Previous announcements

As a result of the same administrative calculation error, the Company's announcements on 11 September 2025 and 12 September 2025 also incorrectly stated the total number of voting rights immediately following Admission. In each case, the announcement should have stated that the Company had an issued share capital of:

21,426,808 US dollar Ordinary Shares with one vote per share; and

14,284,539 US dollar B Shares with one vote per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company immediately following Admission was 35,711,347. The Company held no shares in treasury.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's circular dated 25 July 2025.

