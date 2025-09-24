Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Makes Key Upgrades to Mining Fleet

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to provide information pertaining to significant mining fleet upgrades currently in process at the Company's El Cubo Mines Complex ("El Cubo") and Valenciana Mines Complex ("VMC") in Guanajuato, Mexico.

James Anderson, Chairman and CEO, said, "Investing heavily in our mining fleet is the most effective way to generate improved operating efficiencies and enhanced production. The challenges of maintaining our existing fleet of maturing vehicles has often added variability to our production cycle; however, with these new state-of-the-art vehicle acquisitions, our operations will see enhanced fleet availability, which we expect to materially impact production output. Ensuring optimal utilization of our mining fleet will continue to be a priority and a key component to ensuring long-term operational success at our mines."

A total of six new mining vehicles have been delivered from Shandong, China based Tuoxing Heavy Machinery Company; specifically, three low profile trucks and three scooptrams have arrived over the past month and are either now fully deployed or are in the final preparatory stages of integration. Additionally, three "Torino" style 20-tonne haulage trucks, manufactured in central Mexico, have been ordered and will be arriving in Guanajuato over the coming months.

New Low-Profile Trucks

Three new TU-6 low profile underground mining trucks have all arrived in Guanajuato and are being deployed to the Santa Cecilia mining area at El Cubo. These ultra-low profile 6-ton trucks have a strengthened safety cab system, and a unique low centre of gravity that improves roadway stability and maneuverability.

New Scooptrams

Three new TC-100 diesel scooptrams have arrived in Guanajuato; two have been moved to El Cubo and one to VMC. Noted for having an exceptionally long operational life, these vehicles are powered by a reliable turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and each of these vehicles has been thoroughly customized for a rough underground environment.

New Torino Trucks

Finally, three new "Torino" 20-tonne haulage trucks have been ordered; one each will arrive per month starting in October. These unique trucks are dimensionally modified to operate underground. Running on Mercedes Benz engines, the Torino trucks have been manufactured to the Company's specifications. Two of the Torino trucks will be deployed at VMC, with the third vehicle scheduled to be utilized at El Cubo.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mines Complex, the Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

