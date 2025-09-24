Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - TCS Digital Solutions today announced the addition of three new label printer models to its product portfolio, including the Epson ColorWorks C8000, the VIPCOLOR VP610, and the Afinia L502. The launch expands the company's range of professional label printing equipment designed to support businesses across multiple industries that require efficient, durable, and high-quality on-demand labeling solutions.

The introduction of the new models from VIP Color, Afinia Printer, and Epson Label Printer underscores the company's commitment to meeting growing demand for advanced color label printing technology in markets such as food and beverage, chemical labeling, manufacturing, and logistics.

High-performance label printers: Epson ColorWorks C8000, VIPCOLOR VP610, and Afinia L502

Product Details

The Epson ColorWorks C8000 is engineered for high-performance printing with PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology and UltraChrome® DL inks. Capable of speeds up to 11.8 inches per second and resolutions up to 1200 x 600 dpi, the C8000 produces smudge-resistant, water-resistant, and fade-resistant labels suitable for harsh environments and complies with BS5609 standards.

The VIPCOLOR VP610 delivers full-color, high-resolution label printing at speeds up to 12 inches per second. With 1600 x 1600 dpi print resolution, individual 250ml ink tanks, and a patented print-and-hold mechanism, the VP610 is designed to support short- to mid-run printing requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.

The Afinia L502 features DuraPrime Duo Ink Technology, allowing businesses to choose between dye-based inks for vibrant labels or pigment inks for durable applications. The printer supports a wide range of media, including specialty and metallic labels, and provides an economical entry point for companies seeking versatility in label production.

Strategic Commitment

"TCS Digital Solutions has expanded its product line to include these three advanced label printer models to provide businesses with options that support specific operational needs and compliance requirements," said Kenneth Drew Strickland, E-commerce Director at TCS Digital Solutions. "Each model was selected for its performance, adaptability, and reliability in professional labeling environments."

Maximize productivity with the Epson ColorWorks C8000, VIPCOLOR VP610, and Afinia L502

Ordering and Availability

All three printers are available directly through TCS Digital Solutions' website and are stocked for immediate order fulfillment. Customers have access to technical guidance, training support, and ongoing service resources to ensure long-term performance.

About TCS Digital Solutions

TCS Digital Solutions is a provider of specialty printing and finishing equipment, serving businesses across industries with a focus on label and packaging solutions. The company partners with leading manufacturers in the label printing space, offering products that help businesses improve efficiency, compliance, and product presentation.

