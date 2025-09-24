Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Leading digital experience agency eDesign Interactive has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the fourth year in a row.

eDesign Interactive makes the Inc. 5000 List again in 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/267355_432e5e5b847e3917_001full.jpg

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes independent businesses that demonstrate sustained revenue growth over a three-year period.

For eDesign Interactive, this milestone underscores the agency's consistent expansion and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of clients in various industries, including:

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Media and Publishing

Education

Food & Beverage

"This honor belongs to our incredible team of artists, designers, developers, and digital strategists who pour their talent and passion into every project. As we celebrate this achievement, we are excited to continue building digital experiences that make an impact and to collaborate with the great people and partners who make it all possible," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

Since its founding in 2004, eDesign Interactive has grown into a team of 50 professionals delivering strategic web design, brand identity, motion graphics, and digital marketing services.

To learn more about the company, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267355

SOURCE: DesignRush