IRS Warns of Tax Scams Targeting Seniors Online - Clear Start Tax Shares How to Stay Safe

Older taxpayers increasingly targeted by digital fraud schemes; experts urge caution ahead of 2025 tax season.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued new warnings about a surge in online tax scams aimed at older Americans, with fraudsters using email, text messages, and fake websites to trick seniors into sharing sensitive financial information.

According to federal officials, these scams often impersonate the IRS or other government agencies, creating urgency by claiming a taxpayer owes money, is entitled to a refund, or must verify personal details immediately. Experts say seniors are particularly vulnerable because criminals frequently tailor messages to appear more credible and exploit fear of tax penalties.

"Scammers know seniors often worry about tax compliance, and they take advantage of that fear," said a spokesperson from Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief firm. "We're seeing a rise in phishing emails that look nearly identical to official IRS communications. The key reminder is that the IRS will never initiate contact by email or text."

Clear Start Tax advises taxpayers to watch for red flags such as requests for gift card payments, threats of immediate arrest, or demands for Social Security numbers via email. "If something feels urgent or threatening, it's a sign to slow down," the spokesperson added. "When in doubt, contact the IRS directly or a trusted tax professional before taking action."

Officials encourage seniors and their families to stay alert during the 2025 filing season and to report suspicious messages to the IRS.

