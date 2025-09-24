Litmus Automation Japan and Panasonic Solution Technologies Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Smart Manufacturing

Partnering to power Japan's smart factories with a unified, AI-ready data layer, bilingual support, and secure, scalable edge-to-cloud integration.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Litmus Automation Japan and Panasonic Solution Technologies Co., Ltd. announced a strategic alliance to deliver scalable edge-to-cloud Industrial IoT solutions. This partnership combines Litmus Edge , an Edge Data Platform that enables Industrial AI at scale, with Panasonic's system integration services and cloud expertise to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and deploy AI.

A complete edge-to-enterprise solution for Japanese factories

This alliance tackles modernization, sustainability, and workforce gaps with a scalable solution-from initial deployments to multi-site rollouts-backed by enterprise-grade cybersecurity and local support. Litmus Edge unlocks real-time data from industrial systems, standardizes it at the edge, and integrates with cloud, MES, and enterprise platforms. With 250+ supported protocols (including OPC UA, Modbus, and Ethernet/IP), manufacturers can connect brownfield assets without costly re-architecture. Panasonic adds deep integration capabilities, enabling data flow from plant-level systems to Azure, AWS, MES, and more for enterprise-wide analytics, dashboards, and decision-making.

Together, this solution enables:

Real-time data collection, normalization, and contextualization at the edge

AI/ML model deployment (Python, TensorFlow, etc.) for faster local inference and anomaly detection

Rapid onboarding of OT data across legacy and modern equipment

Centralized dashboards, alerts, and KPIs

Remote monitoring and predictive maintenance

Secure, bilingual (Japanese/English) support and deployment

Strategic benefits for joint solution:

Transform OT data into a strategic asset with edge-to-cloud visibility

Achieve productivity in energy efficiency, predictive maintenance, and waste reduction

Boost workforce efficiency through automation, remote monitoring, and streamlined operations

Deploy a future-ready platform for industrial AI use cases and support digital-first teams

"We are honored to enter into a strategic partnership with Litmus Automation," said Tetsuro Sato, Executive Officer of Technology at Panasonic. "At Panasonic Solution Technologies, we have been delivering solutions centered on manufacturing DX and AI to support better utilization of shop floor data, operational efficiency, and quality improvement. This partnership with Litmus Automation will accelerate real-time data collection, analysis, and utilization at the manufacturing site, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.

By combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, we are confident that we can deliver tangible results-such as improved equipment utilization and defect reduction-that directly address customer challenges and enhance their competitiveness."

"Partnering with Panasonic is a key step in supporting Japan's manufacturing sector as it modernizes and scales," added John Younes, COO and Co-Founder of Litmus. "Pairing our edge data platform with their integration expertise means more real-time visibility, smarter operations, and a faster path to transformation."

Scalable, AI-ready edge solutions already underway

Litmus and Panasonic are working with multiple manufacturing customers in Japan, including a joint production deployment. More large-scale rollouts are in the pipeline, highlighting strong demand for unified edge-to-cloud solutions.

See it in action

Book a technical workshop or try Litmus Digital Factory demo to power industrial data at scale.

