Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853666 | ISIN: JP3866800000 | Ticker-Symbol: MAT1
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 15:28
9,650 Euro
+2,55 % +0,240
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5809,63015:29
9,5969,65015:29
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Litmus Automation Japan and Panasonic Solution Technologies Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Smart Manufacturing

Partnering to power Japan's smart factories with a unified, AI-ready data layer, bilingual support, and secure, scalable edge-to-cloud integration.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Litmus Automation Japan and Panasonic Solution Technologies Co., Ltd. announced a strategic alliance to deliver scalable edge-to-cloud Industrial IoT solutions. This partnership combines Litmus Edge, an Edge Data Platform that enables Industrial AI at scale, with Panasonic's system integration services and cloud expertise to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and deploy AI.

A complete edge-to-enterprise solution for Japanese factories

This alliance tackles modernization, sustainability, and workforce gaps with a scalable solution-from initial deployments to multi-site rollouts-backed by enterprise-grade cybersecurity and local support. Litmus Edge unlocks real-time data from industrial systems, standardizes it at the edge, and integrates with cloud, MES, and enterprise platforms. With 250+ supported protocols (including OPC UA, Modbus, and Ethernet/IP), manufacturers can connect brownfield assets without costly re-architecture. Panasonic adds deep integration capabilities, enabling data flow from plant-level systems to Azure, AWS, MES, and more for enterprise-wide analytics, dashboards, and decision-making.

Together, this solution enables:

  • Real-time data collection, normalization, and contextualization at the edge

  • AI/ML model deployment (Python, TensorFlow, etc.) for faster local inference and anomaly detection

  • Rapid onboarding of OT data across legacy and modern equipment

  • Centralized dashboards, alerts, and KPIs

  • Remote monitoring and predictive maintenance

  • Secure, bilingual (Japanese/English) support and deployment

Strategic benefits for joint solution:

  • Transform OT data into a strategic asset with edge-to-cloud visibility

  • Achieve productivity in energy efficiency, predictive maintenance, and waste reduction

  • Boost workforce efficiency through automation, remote monitoring, and streamlined operations

  • Deploy a future-ready platform for industrial AI use cases and support digital-first teams

"We are honored to enter into a strategic partnership with Litmus Automation," said Tetsuro Sato, Executive Officer of Technology at Panasonic. "At Panasonic Solution Technologies, we have been delivering solutions centered on manufacturing DX and AI to support better utilization of shop floor data, operational efficiency, and quality improvement. This partnership with Litmus Automation will accelerate real-time data collection, analysis, and utilization at the manufacturing site, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.

By combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, we are confident that we can deliver tangible results-such as improved equipment utilization and defect reduction-that directly address customer challenges and enhance their competitiveness."

"Partnering with Panasonic is a key step in supporting Japan's manufacturing sector as it modernizes and scales," added John Younes, COO and Co-Founder of Litmus. "Pairing our edge data platform with their integration expertise means more real-time visibility, smarter operations, and a faster path to transformation."

Scalable, AI-ready edge solutions already underway

Litmus and Panasonic are working with multiple manufacturing customers in Japan, including a joint production deployment. More large-scale rollouts are in the pipeline, highlighting strong demand for unified edge-to-cloud solutions.

See it in action

Book a technical workshop or try Litmus Digital Factory demo to power industrial data at scale.

Media Contact

Krystal Leung
Press Relations
krystal.leung@litmus.io

.

SOURCE: Litmus



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/litmus-automation-japan-and-panasonic-solution-technologies-announce-s-1076038

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.