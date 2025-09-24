Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
SocialPost.ai Secures $1 Million in Funding to Revolutionize Social Media Automation for Small Businesses

AI-powered social media platform gains 600 subscribers in its first three months, signaling strong demand among small businesses.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / SocialPost.ai, the AI-powered platform helping small businesses create, schedule, and analyze social media content, announced it has secured $1 million in funding from seed investors led by Ember Venture Capital. This funding will accelerate the company's mission to democratize high-quality social media marketing for small business owners worldwide.

SocialPost

SocialPost
Logo

Since its launch just three months ago, SocialPost.ai has rapidly gained traction with over 600 subscribers, signaling strong product-market fit and an underserved market ready for innovation.

"SocialPost's early traction and 600 subscribers within three months of launch was a clear signal of product-market fit," said Meredith Lu, Partner at Ember Venture Capital, who led the round. "We invested because we believe SocialPost.ai is uniquely positioned to change how small businesses approach social media marketing - combining powerful AI with intuitive workflows."

SocialPost.ai plans to use the funding to enhance its AI content generation engine, roll out new scheduling and analytics features, and expand its go-to-market efforts in North America and Europe.

"Existing social media tools have underserved small businesses," said Gregory Scott Henson, Founder and CEO of SocialPost.ai. "With this funding, we're building the world's first large language model and agentic platform purpose-built for social media. SocialPost is built natively on advanced language models, powered by proprietary social media data, and running on a robust agent infrastructure. This system will empower small business owners to look like million-dollar brands without spending a fortune."

For more information, visit socialpost.ai.

Media Contact:
Gregory Scott Henson
Founder and CEO
Press@SocialPost.ai
+1 (786) 383-3996

Contact Information

Gregory Henson
Founder and CEO
press@socialpost.ai
(786) 383-3996

.

SOURCE: SocialPost



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/socialpost.ai-secures-1-million-in-funding-to-revolutionize-socia-1076459

