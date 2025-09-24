Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
James Moore Advisory: James Moore Technology Services to Expand Regional Footprint Through New Partnership Initiative

Leader in managed services delivery is recruiting a network of technical support partners across the southeastern United States

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / James Moore Technology Services, a consultancy that enables small and mid-sized businesses to satisfy critical technology objectives, is looking to add technical support partners in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama through a new regional partnership initiative. The company is recruiting partners in these states to become part of a network of local technicians and MSPs that can provide on-site support to businesses that leverage James Moore for data management, communications, collaboration, cybersecurity, video conferencing, and other solutions.

James Moore Technology Services' revenues and client base have nearly doubled in the last year. Demand for their hands-on service model and decades of in-house expertise continues to grow, creating immediate, lucrative opportunities for partnerships. The firm maintains relationships with top-tier vendors including Microsoft, Cisco, SentinelOne, ConnectWise, and ThreatLocker. The firm's capabilities include outsourced managed IT and cloud solutions, help desk services, data protection and advanced security, Office 365 migrations, and Microsoft Azure cloud hosting.

"We've had great success in delivering consultative IT and cybersecurity services to businesses in our core markets, and are being called upon to deliver this high-touch cybersecurity and networking expertise in neighboring states," said Tomas Sjostrom, president at James Moore Technology Services. "We are working to create a powerful network of partners who can serve our expanding base of clients with technical services. Our goal is to create a mutually beneficial partnership where all parties can generate revenue, and serve the growing demand for professional IT support."

To learn more about James Moore Technology Services, its capabilities, and its new partnership initiative, visit www.jmco.com or https://technology.jmco.com.

About James Moore

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing, and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management. James Moore's team is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in the construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit, and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

###

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
smattaboni@parallelpr.com
LinkedIn
??: @Parallel_PR

SOURCE: James Moore Advisory



