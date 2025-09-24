Living Security Customer Achieves 60% Risk Reduction Of Targeted Employees and 124% Increase to Human Risk Index

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Living Security , the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM) , today announced that organizations are achieving measurable reductions in human cyber risk and building stronger security cultures with its Unify platform. According to the 2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, more than 80% of breaches involve the human element. And as the Cyentia Institute's 2025 State of Human Cyber Risk Report highlights, just 10% of employees account for 73% of risky behaviors-showing that visibility into the riskiest users is the key to meaningful risk reduction.

One example is Blackbaud , a leading SaaS provider for social good. Before adopting Unify, its security awareness program was limited to compliance checkboxes, leaving executives without confidence in ROI. By centralizing disparate risk data through Unify, Blackbaud achieved:

50-60% risk reduction in targeted high-risk user groups

124% improvement in their Human Risk Index (HRI)

300+ employees voluntarily requesting additional training

"Now we can actually show leadership that our program is working and the risk is going down," said Terry Smith, Program Director at Blackbaud.

Unify provided board-ready reporting, eliminated hours of manual data crunching, and transformed culture through gamified campaigns, scorecards, and nudges. Blackbaud's Human Risk Index rose from "Somewhat Risky" to "Somewhat Vigilant", signaling a measurable cultural shift toward vigilance.

"This is proof that when organizations treat human risk as measurable and manageable, they can reduce exposure and strengthen trust," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-founder of Living Security. "Unify gives security teams the visibility and context they need, and gives executives the confidence that people-driven risk is being reduced."

These results come as Living Security prepares to host HRMCon 2025, the first conference dedicated to putting the human at the center of cybersecurity. Taking place in Austin and virtually, HRMCon will bring together top executives, analysts, and practitioners to share strategies, customer stories, and frameworks that help organizations measurably reduce human risk and build security culture at scale.

As the cyber landscape evolves with the rise of agentic AI and identity-driven attacks, Living Security's Unify platform continues to set the standard for next-generation human risk management-delivering visibility, accountability, and measurable outcomes across industries.

To read the full case study, click here.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that's starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security's Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow's threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn .

