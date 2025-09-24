Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
Cocktail International: Canada Wedding & Fashion Show Season 2 Lights Up Toronto Premium Outlets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / October 18-19, 2025 - Cocktail International, in collaboration with Toronto Premium Outlets, proudly presents the Canada Wedding & Fashion Show - Season 2, taking place on October 18-19, 2025.

This two-day celebration will bring together fashion, culture, shopping, and community spirit at one of Canada's most prestigious retail destinations.

Event Highlights

Venue: Toronto Premium Outlets, Malton ON
Dates: Saturday, October 18 (11 AM - 9 PM) & Sunday, October 19 (11 AM - 7 PM)
Fashion Walk Shows: 4 PM both days
Live Music & Cultural Performances throughout the day
Vendor Marketplace featuring fashion, jewelry, photography, catering, lifestyle, and more

The Fashion Walk Show will showcase a curated lineup of Canadian and international designers, each bringing unique craftsmanship, creativity, and style to the runway. With exclusive designer booths and limited slots, the showcase offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to experience bridal, couture, and lifestyle fashion in a premium retail setting.

A Unique Blend of Culture & Style

Alongside the fashion runway, visitors can enjoy an engaging marketplace featuring local and international vendors, interactive experiences, and family-friendly attractions. Guests will also enjoy free entry, free parking, henna, face painting, live music, and shopping experiences, creating a weekend full of inspiration and entertainment for families, fashion lovers, and the broader community.

"The Canada Wedding & Fashion Show is more than a runway - it's a celebration of Canadian creativity, global influences, and cultural pride, set against the backdrop of one of the country's most renowned shopping malls," said Syed Sumair Alam, Director at Cocktail International.

About Cocktail International & Toronto Premium Outlets

Cocktail International is a leading Canadian event management and media company specializing in cultural festivals, expos, and fashion events that connect communities while promoting creativity, innovation, and business opportunities.

Toronto Premium Outlets (TPO), located in Halton Hills, is one of Canada's premier luxury outlet shopping destinations, offering top designer and lifestyle brands in a world-class retail environment. As a venue partner, TPO provides the perfect backdrop for a high-profile fashion showcase and a unique shopping-meets-lifestyle experience.

Media Contact

Cocktail International / DreamMedia Agency
+1 647 467 6312 | +1 226 886 3721
contact@dreammedia.agency
www.cocktailintl.com

SOURCE: Cocktail International



