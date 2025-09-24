Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.

Shanghai sits within the northwest portion of the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's most active and gold-endowed mining districts, and home to the famous Klondike goldfield (Figure 1). Recent exploration of the Tombstone Gold Belt by Snowline Gold Corp (Valley project), Sitka Gold Corp (RC Gold project), Banyan Gold Corp (AurMac project) and Sanatana Resources Inc have highlighted the potential for major new gold discoveries and value creation.

Highlights:

Proximity of Shanghai to infrastructure and competitor gold/silver projects has enabled a rapid start to field work;

High grade gold and silver values ( 1.1 oz/tonne Au, 790.5 oz/tonne Ag ) reported from historical trenches to be followed up immediately. Location of these trenches can now accurately be determined with modern LiDAR data;

Class 3 permit in place that enables immediate drilling, access construction and camp establishment;

Project held by T2 Metals under option with highly regarded explorer Shawn Ryan;

This first field program by T2 Metals will comprise a helicopter-supported team to collect rock chip and soil samples in the vicinity of geochemical anomalies discovered by previous soil and rock sampling campaigns. Furthermore, the team will field check and sample historical workings which targeted high-grade silver-base metal veins of Keno Hill style (see T2 Metals' press release dated September 10, 2025). Shanghai lies only 6 km from Banyan Gold Corp's AurMac camp and 35 km from the Mayo airfield, making helicopter support from either location very efficient.

Fieldwork will focus on two distinct areas and target styles:

Zone 1 : the area covering and surrounding the historical Shanghai Silver Mine where Keno Hill - style silver ("Ag") - zinc ("Zn") - lead ("Pb") - gold ("Au") mineralization was developed underground in the 1960s by Silver Titan Mines; and

The Zone 1 target covers the Keno Hill Quartzite that lies immediately beneath the Robert Service Thrust Fault, in a geological setting that matches that of the nearby Keno Hill mines. Exploration by Silver Titan Mines Ltd at the Shanghai Silver Mine reported high silver grades from underground workings that followed veins including 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).

Trenches dug between 1960 and 1966 by Silver Titan Mines Ltd along strike from the Shanghai Silver Mine have been located utilizing an airborne LiDAR survey carried out by project partner Shawn Ryan (Figure 3). Sampling reports from these trenches (see Yukon Minfile #105M027 and Minfile #105M028) describe highly fractured quartz veins and reported grab samples which contained 1.1 oz/t Au, 790.5 oz/t Ag, 0.4% Pb, and 10.4% Cu associated with a halo of chlorite alteration (see Yukon Minfile ARMC005629 and Doherty, R. A. 2022)*1.

Additional historical trenching has been identified using LiDAR at the Titan prospect, which lies 5.5km from the Shanghai Silver Mine in a similar setting associated with northeast trending faults beneath the Robert Service Thrust Fault (see Figure 3).

These reported samples and observations, in combination with high values of Ag, Au, Zn, and Pb in more regional soil samples, suggests potential for Keno Hill - style polymetallic mineralization (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Regional Location of the Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.

See Table 1 for additional information on resource-stage projects and supporting NI43-101 report references.

The Zone 2 target is located within the Upper Proterozoic Hyland Group Yusezyu Formation comprised of phyllite and rare calc silicate rocks that sits above the Roberts Service Thrust Fault in a setting analogous to Banyan Gold Corp's AurMac deposit. Exploration in this area will focus on broad areas where prior soil samples by partner Shawn Ryan discovered anomalous gold, antimony ("Sb"), and arsenic ("As") that are coincident with Late Cretaceous age quartz monzonite / granodiorite intrusions, referred to as "Tombstone Intrusions" (Figure 4). This association of Au-Sb-As and the presence of Tombstone Intrusions is commonly observed at other intrusion-related gold deposits including those also being explored by Sitka Gold Corp and Snowline Gold Corp.

Figure 2: Target Areas for follow up in field program based on soil geochemistry. Au-Ag-Zn association highlights "Keno Hill" style sliver mineralization below thrust fault. Zone 1 - southern; Zone 2 - northern.

Figure 3: Image of LiDAR data collected by Shawn Ryan that highlights historical (1960s) mechanical trenching

and access development at the Shanghai Silver Mine and Titan Prospect.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said "Shanghai is close to major gold projects which delivers both high prospectivity and simplified logistics. We have managed to hit the ground running utilizing local helicopter and camp facilities to follow up existing targets. The work history on the Shanghai project is limited considering its geological potential, due to private ownership by Shawn Ryan for more than 20 years. It is exciting to have the opportunity to draw together historic trench sampling that discovered high grade gold and silver, with modern LiDAR, to identify new undrilled targets."

Figure 4: Target Areas for follow up in field program based on soil geochemistry. Au-As-Sb association highlights "Tombstone Intrusion" style gold mineralization above thrust fault. Zone 1 - southern; Zone 2 - northern.

About the Historical Shanghai Silver Mine

The Shanghai Silver Mine is hosted by the Keno Hill Quartzite immediately below the regionally extensive Robert Service Thrust fault. It lies on the northern limb of the McQuesten Antiform, presenting a mirror image of the Keno Hill camp found on the southern limb of this antiform.

During the 1960's the Shanghai Silver Mine was explored by Silver Titan Mines Ltd with close to 800 m of underground development. Assays reported from underground workings that followed veins included 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).

About the Tombstone Gold Belt

The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of numerous Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS). Exploration efforts have identified multiple mineralized corridors with gold hosted in sheeted quartz veins and disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.

Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold Corp., Banyan Gold Corp. and Sitka Gold Corp.

Project EFFECTIVE DATE Author Report For Tonnes (M) Au (g/t) Contained Gold Status Brewery Creek 18/01/2022 Cook. C. et al., 2022. Sabre Gold Mines Corp 34.5 1.03 1.142 M oz Measured & Indicated







36.0 0.88 1.018 M oz Inferred Report Title: Preliminary Economic Assessment. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Brewery Creek Project Yukon Territory, Canada Eagle (Dublin Gulch) 31/12/2022 Harvey, N., 2022 Victoria Gold Corp 233.2 0.57 4.303 M oz Measured & Indicated







36.2 0.62 0.724 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada Olive (Dublin Gulch) 31/12/2022 Harvey, N., 2022 Victoria Gold Corp 11.6 0.97 0.361 M oz Measured & Indicated







5.5 1.17 206,479 Inferred Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada Raven (Dublin Gulch) 15/09/2022 Jutras, M., 2022. Victoria Gold Corp 19.9 1.67 1.071 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report On The Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada Blackjack (RC Gold) 21/01/2025 Simpson. R., 2025 Sitka Gold Corp 39.9 1.01 1.298 M oz Indicated







34.6 0.94 1.045 M oz Inferred Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory Eiger (RC Gold) 19/01/2023 Simpson. R., 2025 Sitka Gold Corp 27.4 0.5 0.440 M oz Inferred Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory Airstrip (AurMac) 28/06/2025 Jutras, M., 2025 Banyan Gold Corp 27.7 0.69 0.614 M oz Indicated







10.1 0.75 0.244 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada Powerline (AurMac) 28/06/2025 Jutras, M., 2025 Banyan Gold Corp 84.8 0.61 1.663 M oz Indicated







270.4 0.60 5.216 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada Florin 6/04/2025 Simpson. R., 2021 St. James Gold Corp. 170.9 0.45 2.474 M oz Inferred Report Title: Florin Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory Valley (Rouge) 15/05/2025 Burrell. H. et al., 2024 Snowline Gold Corp 75.8 1.66 4,047 M oz Indicated







81.0 1.25 3.256 M oz Inferred Report Title: Rogue Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate. Yukon Territory, Canada

Table 1: Gold Deposits in the Tombstone Gold Belt with NI43-101 References

Disclaimers

The qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties in this press release is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Shanghai property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

*1 The reader is cautioned that the historical sampling results, while sourced from independent reports accessed from the Government of Yukon website should not relied upon and are included for context. The Company will need to conduct further exploration, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical results.

Reference

Doherty, R. A., 2022. NI43-101 Technical Report titled "Shanghai Project Technical Report, Mayo Mining District, Yukon" dated July 15, 2022 on behalf of Targa Exploration Corp. on www.sedarplus.ca.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Shanghai Project in the Yukon, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

