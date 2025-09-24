WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced the launch of Agile Target Operating Model (aTOM), a proprietary AI-led digital platform for driving end-to-end transformation of global finance organizations. Powered by BusinessOptix, aTOM is designed to align the CFO's strategic vision with bottom-up process transformation, enabling rapid, outcome-driven finance organization.

The aTOM platform empowers clients to transform their finance and accounting operations from diagnostics to value realization-driving enhanced control, continuity, speed, and visibility. aTOM combines end-to-end process reimagination, governance frameworks, benchmarking, analytics, and transformation accelerators to deliver business outcomes enabled by AI-powered tools. The platform delivers transformation across the entire F&A value chain, including Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, FP&A, and Tax Treasury.

Early collaborations with clients using aTOM have resulted cost savings of approximately 40%, productivity enhancements of more than 50%, improved working capital, and increased AI adoption. WNS also plans to leverage the aTOM platform into other organizational functional areas beyond finance.

"Improved visibility across operations using a unified digital command center equips finance leaders with the tools to optimize performance, drive process efficiencies, and drive tangible cost savings. As a result, aTOM is an important building block for leaders who are seeking to drive improved performance and business outcomes," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"BusinessOptix is proud to power aTOM as the next-generation foundation for finance transformation. By unifying process intelligence, governance and value realization into one platform, aTOM enables finance leaders to deliver measurable outcomes faster. Together with WNS, we are equipping organizations to adapt with confidence, unlock new efficiencies, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly complex business environment," said Peter McInally, CEO, BusinessOptix.

WNS works with more than 150 CFO offices across the world and has delivered over $1 billion in incremental cash flow opportunities through 10+ industry-specific F&A offerings.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2025, WNS had 66,085 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About BusinessOptix

BusinessOptix is a cloud-based process intelligence and transformation platform that helps organizations visualize, simulate, and optimize how work gets done. Built on a data-first, AI-ready foundation, the platform supports smarter decision-making and scalable transformation. From discovery and governance to automation and continuous improvement, BusinessOptix equips enterprises to design better processes and drive meaningful change.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

